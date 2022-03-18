Ex-West Virginia legislator pleads guilty to Capitol riots charge

The former West Virginia legislator who filmed himself storming the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection pleaded guilty to one felony count of civil disorder on Friday, prosecutors said.

Why it matters: Derrick Evans recorded himself breaching the Capitol with a mob of Trump supporters and filmed himself saying, "We’re in, we’re in! Derrick Evans is in the Capitol!" according to charging documents.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Details: Evans, who resigned from his position shortly after he was charged last year, had previously faced five charges, including obstruction of an official proceeding. He originally pleaded not guilty.

Evans initially claimed he attended the riots "as an independent member of the media to film history," according to NBC News. He later said he took "full responsibility" for his actions.

U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth accepted Evans' guilty plea, per NBC News. He will be sentenced on June 22.

The big picture: More than 775 people have been arrested in connection to the Capitol riots.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free