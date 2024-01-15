Ex-Westfielder tapped by Richard Nixon: This week in Central Jersey history, Jan. 15-21

Former Westfield resident Kenneth R. Cole Jr. was appointed by President Richard Nixon as his chief domestic policy adviser, it was reported on Thursday, Jan. 17, 1974.

With the title of assistant to the President for domestic affairs, Cole would move into the office vacated by John D. Ehrlichman, who had resigned from the White House staff the previous year.

President Richard Nixon talks with Kenneth R. Cole Jr., a former Westfield resident, in the Oval Office, in this Thursday, Jan. 17, 1974, file photo.

Here's a look at events that happened in Central Jersey from five, 10, 25, 50 and 100 years ago this week.

Five years ago

Jan. 16, 2019: It was reported former Gov. Chris Christie wrote in his upcoming book, "Let Me Finish," Jared Kushner got him kicked off President Donald Trump's transition team in 2016 as an act of revenge in a family vendetta.

Jan. 16: Steven Wronko of Spotswood, represented by CJ Griffin of Pashman Stein, successfully sued the Borough of Carteret after it denied to disclose a list of people Mayor Daniel Reiman had blocked on Facebook, it was reported.

Jan. 16-21: The Light of Day Winterfest, which opened Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, featuring Pat Guadagno, Billy Hector Band, and more, continued at various venues in Asbury Park.

Jan. 17: The New Jersey Supreme Court dismissed more than 787,000 old, unresolved municipal court cases, including those with open warrants for failure to appear and court-ordered driver's license suspensions.

Jan. 17: In boys basketball, Gill St. Bernard's had a three-game win streak snapped with a loss to Watchung Hills, snapping the Knights' 59-game win streak against Somerset County competition.

Pilgrims from the Diocese of Metuchen, including Bishop James F. Checchio, diocesan Office of Human Life and Dignity personnel director Jennifer Ruggiero and program coordinator Angela Marshall, and students and staff from the Catholic Center at Rutgers University at the 44th annual March for Life in 2017 in Washington, D.C. They would again be among the pro-life advocates to participate in the 2019 March for Life on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019.

Jan. 18: Pro-life advocates from the Diocese of Metuchen were expected to travel to Washington, D.C., that day to participate in the 46th annual March for Life, it was reported.

Jan. 19: It was reported that according to acting Union County Prosecutor Michael A. Monahan, there were nine homicides reported in Union County in 2018, the lowest number in 50 years.

10 years ago

Jan. 15: The state Department of Environmental Protection announced 150 properties in Manville that had been repeatedly flooded would be targeted for buyouts under New Jersey's Blue Acres program.

Jan. 16: Johnson & Johnson in New Brunswick announced the long-rumored $4.5 billion sale of its Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics business, headquartered in Raritan Borough, to The Carlyle Group.

Jan. 17: The Edison High School wrestling team beat Old Bridge, 45-22, Edison's first win against Old Bridge.

Jan. 21: Gov. Chris Christie took his second oath of office, speaking of a promise to continue a unified fight for a growing economy and a better New Jersey for all its citizens.

Jan. 21: Stone Sour, with Pop Evil and Stolen Babies, presented by WRAT and WDHA, performed at Starland Ballroom in Sayreville.

1999

Jan. 16: B.B. King performed at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center's Prudential Hall in Newark.

Jan. 18: A cold front with 60-mph winds hit Central Jersey, causing fallen trees, broken power lines and flooded streets. More than 5,000 GPU Energy customers in the company's northwestern New Jersey area, which included Somerset, Hunterdon and Union counties, were without power.

Rutgers guard Geoff Billet is trapped by Syracuse’s Jason Hart, left, and Malik Campbell during the Monday, Jan. 18, 1999, 74-71 RU win.

Jan. 18: The Rutgers men's basketball team beat Syracuse, 74-71, with freshman Dahntay Jones scoring 23 points.

Jan. 19: A 136-home development in Manville contaminated with cancer-causing creosote was designated as a federal Superfund site, paving the way for a multimillion dollar cleanup.

Jan. 20: A national report released by the Annie E. Casey Foundation said teen pregnancies were down, with New Jerey doing especially well, with a teen birth rate substantially below the national average every year from 1980 to 1996.

Jan. 21: New Jersey's unemployment rate for December 1998 was 4.4 percent, down from the November 1998 4.5 percent rate, it was reported.

1974

Gov. Brendan T. Byrne delivering his inaugural address on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 1974, in Trenton.

Jan. 15, 1974: Delivering his inaugural address, Gov. Brendan T. Byrne emphasized honesty and integrity in government.

Jan. 16: It was reported that based on preliminary unaudited figures, Johnson & Johnson in New Brunswick announced record worldwide sales for 1973.

Jan. 16: Sixteen instrumentalists from Hunterdon Central High School in Flemington won places in the 1974 Senior High School Region II Band and Orchestra, competing with 650 other students in the six-county Central Jersey region for seats in the Symphonic Band and the Symphony Orchestra, it was reported.

Jan. 18: Bonds worth $302 million to finance construction of a sports complex on the Hackensack Meadowlands officially went on sale and were sold out at the same time.

Jan. 19: The Rutgers men's college basketball team beat Lehigh, 78-48.

1924

Jan. 15, 1924: At the weekly meeting of the Hadassah Chapter at the Hebrew Institute in Plainfield, Mrs. Henry Rosenbaum, chairman of the Milk Bottle Fund, reported that since April 10, 1923, 8,480 pennies had been collected by the chapter.

Jan. 15: At its monthly meeting, the Dunellen Board of Education adopted a budget of a $62,000 for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 1924, and covering the school term of 1924-25. The figure was $7,300 higher than the total budget of the year prior.

Jan. 17: Anthony Colura of Jamesburg, indicted for the sale and possession of liquor, was found guilty, with the jury being out only five minutes.

Jan. 18: Crosses, the symbol of the Ku Klux Klan, were burned in Jamesburg, Helmetta and Spotswood.

A scene from “The Acquittal,” starring Claire Windsor and Norman Kerry.

Jan. 18-19: The movie, "The Acquittal," adapted from the Broadway success by Rita Weiman, and starring Claire Windsor and Norman Kerry, was shown at Reade's Strand Theatre in Perth Amboy.

Jan. 19: The Plainfield Y.M.C.A. Big Five basketball team beat Perth Amboy, 33-25.

Brad Wadlow is a staff writer for MyCentralJersey.com

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: NJ history for Jan. 15-21