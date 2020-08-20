Ex-White House adviser Steve Bannon arrested in 'Build the Wall' fraud scam

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon - AP

Steve Bannon, a former White House adviser and Donald Trump aide, has been arrested for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering in connection with the ‘We Build The Wall’ campaign.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan alleged that Mr Bannon and three others "orchestrated a scheme to defraud hundreds of thousands of donors" in connection with an online crowdfunding campaign that raised more than $25 million to build a wall along the southern border of the US.

The GoFundMe campaign was intended to raise money to help President Donald Trump fulfill a campaign promise of building a border wall along the border. Instead, prosecutors allege, that Mr Bannon and his team profited off of the arrangement.

Prosecutors alleged in an indictment on Thursday that Mr Bannon, 66, who served as a campaign and White House adviser to Mr Trump, and his three associates routed payments from the wall campaign through a non-profit and another shell company and disguised them with fake invoices and sham vendor arrangements to help keep their personal pay secret.

The indictment said Mr Bannon personally received more than $1 million of that money.

A spokeswoman for Mr Bannon, who is due to appear virtually in a Manhattan court later on Thursday, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“The defendants defrauded hundreds of thousands of donors, capitalizing on their interest in funding a border wall to raise millions of dollars, under the false pretense that all of that money would be spent on construction,” Audrey Strauss, Acting US Attorney, said in a statement.

The others mentioned in the indictment are Timothy Shea, who in May was announced as the Acting Administrator of Drug Enforcement Administration, Brian Kolfage, a Iraq war veteran, and Andrew Badolato.

Mr Kolfage, a 38-year-old based in Florida, had vowed that all funds raised would go to the wall and he would not take compensation - but according to the indictment, he took more than $350,000 for his own use and worked to hide his actions.

All four men are charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Mr Bannon is the sixth close associate of Mr Trump's to be criminally charged by the Department of Justice during his administration, following Michael Cohen, Paul Manafort, Rick Gates, Michael Flynn and Roger Stone.