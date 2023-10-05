Ex-White House Aide Claims Trump Is Afraid of Being Poisoned

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson claims Donald Trump is afraid of being poisoned. She tells Jimmy Kimmel that Trump has a ritual every time he eats to ensure his ketchup has not been tampered with. "He uses and prefers the small Heinz glass ketchup bottles because he likes to hear his valet or whoever's serving him his meal, he likes to hear the pop," says Hutchinson. Meanwhile, some Republicans are gunning for Matt Gaetz for orchestrating the ousting of Kevin McCarthy.

