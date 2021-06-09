Ex-White House lawyer was 'perturbed' by Trump effort to halt Russia probe -transcript

White House counsel Don McGahn listens as Supreme court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jan Wolfe
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Jan Wolfe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former White House lawyer Don McGahn told congressional investigators that he was "perturbed" by Donald Trump's efforts to shut down the U.S. Special Counsel investigation into Russia's role in the 2016 election, according to a transcript made public on Wednesday.

McGahn testified during a closed-door June 4 interview https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/former-counsel-tells-congress-trump-efforts-undercut-russia-probe-democrats-2021-06-04 that he felt "trapped" after a June 2017 phone call in which the then-president asked him to pressure a Justice Department official to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

"After I got off the phone with the President, how did I feel? Oof. Frustrated, perturbed, trapped," McGahn told House of Representatives investigators. "Many emotions." The transcript was released by the House Judiciary Committee.

McGahn's testimony last week marked the end of a two-year legal standoff between the House https://www.reuters.com/world/us/ex-white-house-lawyer-mcgahn-agrees-us-house-interview-panel-chairman-2021-05-13 and the Justice Department over whether executive branch officials can be forced to testify to Congress.

The testimony provided no new revelations about Trump's efforts to halt the Mueller investigation. An agreement between House lawyers and the Justice Department stipulated that McGahn's deposition would be limited to publicly available information contained in Mueller's report.

McGahn, who left his post in late 2018, was a key witness in Mueller's report on Russian interference in 2016 that saw Republican Trump defeat Democrat Hillary Clinton.

McGahn told Mueller’s team that Trump repeatedly instructed him to have the special counsel ousted and then told him to deny having been so instructed when word of the action emerged in news reports. McGahn did not carry out either instruction.

After sitting for interviews with Mueller's team, McGahn in May 2019 declined to testify before a congressional panel investigating Trump's conduct.

The Justice Department at the time had advised McGahn to defy the subpoena, one of a number of refusals by Trump's administration as it sought to block congressional inquiries into his conduct.

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Scott Malone and Grant McCool)

Recommended Stories

  • McGahn: Effort to get Mueller fired was 'point of no return'

    Former White House counsel Don McGahn told lawmakers in a closed-door interview last week that he regarded President Donald Trump's demand to have special counsel Robert Mueller fired as “a point of no return" for the administration if carried out. McGahn, who resisted Trump's directive that he contact then-Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to press for Mueller's removal from the Russia investigation, said it seemed “an inflection point” that would have prompted Rosenstein either to fire Mueller or resign himself, according to a transcript released Wednesday by the House Judiciary Committee.

  • McGahn on Trump's pressure: I felt 'perturbed, trapped'

    A transcript of the long-awaited testimony by former White House counsel Don McGahn was released by the House Judiciary Committee Wednesday.

  • 'Point of no return': Don McGahn describes concerns with Trump's handling of Russia probe

    Former White House counsel Don McGahn told a House panel he sought to avoid 'point of no return' if Donald Trump fired special counsel Robert Mueller

  • Trump's former White House counsel says he felt 'frustrated, perturbed, trapped' when Trump asked him to help fire Mueller

    McGahn also said that he tried to "get off the phone" when Trump raised the subject because he was concerned about his own liability.

  • Vermont Republican Governor Signs Law Expanding Mail-In Ballots

    Vermont Republican Governor Phil Scott signed a bill Monday mandating that registered voters in the state be sent mail-in ballots in advance of the general election, departing from other GOP governors that have recently limited this practice in their states' voting systems.

  • Sen. Scott Says Biden Just Wants to Keep Borrowing Money

    Jun.09 -- Senator Rick Scott, a Republican from Florida, says his party wants to spend money on infrastructure but "we've got to spend within our means." He speaks to David Westin on "Balance of Power."

  • Hannah Waddingham Initially Tried to Get Out of Singing ‘Let It Go’

    Hannah Waddingham breaks down what Jason Sudeikis did to convince her to sing 'Let it Go' in 'Ted Lasso'.

  • ‘GMA3’ Deals & Steals for Father’s Day

    Tory Johnson has incredible bargains for dad on tools, grilling accessories and more.

  • Donald Trump’s Justice Department Obtained Gag Order On CNN Attorney To Keep Secret Its Pursuit Of Reporter’s Email Records

    The Justice Department under President Donald Trump obtained a gag order that kept top CNN executives from disclosing the government’s pursuit of reporter Barbara Starr email and other records as part of an apparent leak investigation. According to CNN, the effort started in July of last year and was only revealed until Wednesday, when a […]

  • NBA DFS Picks: Building Blocks for Wednesday, June 9th | Chris Paul

    Wednesday, June 9, brings back single-game action, though the prize pools are gigantic and there are still enough decision points for differentiation. Let’s look at the Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns player pool and discuss the top NBA DFS picks for DraftKings, FanDuel and Yahoo lineups. Don’t forget to head over to the Awesemo NBA […] The post NBA DFS Picks: Building Blocks for Wednesday, June 9th | Chris Paul appeared first on Awesemo.com.

  • Manchin Again at the Center of the Democrats' Agenda Troubles

    The matching color palette was a nice touch when members of the Senate Democrats’ Leadership team came out of a closed-door lunch meeting with all members yesterday: a pink tie on Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a pink blouse on Democrats’ policy maven Sen. Patty Murray and a pink jacket on messaging chief Sen. Debbie Stabenow. Each tried to project a sense of unity among the Democratic caucus. Most of the questions tossed at Schumer during his weekly news conference were about the Democratic agenda’s apparent stuck-in-the-mud status.

  • MSNBC’s Brian Williams Airs Ad About Capitol Riot That Fox News Rejected

    MSNBC’s Brian Williams on Monday night showed an ad about the Jan. 6 Capitol riot that he and the ad’s creators said Fox News refused to air. The “11th Hour” host transparently told his viewers that MeidasTouch, which created the ad, is “a liberal political action committee” and “ardently anti-Trump” before pointing to a Sunday tweet from the organization which read, “We made a $184,854 TV buy with this ad on Fox News this week. Fox News just denied airing our ad. Retweet and get it out in every

  • EU Commission sues Poland over public procurement rules

    The European Commission announced on Wednesday it was suing Poland in the EU's top court for failure to fully apply EU public procurement rules. The Commission said Polish laws exempted two categories of contracts from the application of the public procurement rules: contracts for the production and distribution of certain public documents and contracts for the provision of bank resolution services. "While the EU public procurement directives allow for certain exemptions for contracts to be awarded without a competitive call for tenders, the Commission considers that these do not apply to the broad categories of contracts exempted by the Polish law," the Commission said.

  • House antitrust panel expected to introduce five anti-Big Tech bills

    The Democratic chairman of the House antitrust panel is expected to introduce five bipartisan bills to rein in Big Tech platforms such as Amazon, Facebook, and Google through new anti-monopoly legislation.

  • GameStop names Amazon veteran as CEO; sales accelerate

    GameStop, the video-game retailer whose manic stock movements captivated Wall Street this year, said Wednesday that it’s brought on a pair of Amazon veterans as its new chief executive and chief financial officer to aid in its much anticipated digital turnaround. Matt Furlong, who most recently oversaw Amazon’s Australia business and spent nine years with the company, will start as CEO on June 21. GameStop also said that Mike Recupero, who most recently was CFO of Amazon's North American consumer business, will begin as chief financial officer on July 12.

  • Kyle Larson lands All-Star Race pole via random draw; Open lineup also set

    Kyle Larson has claimed the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway(8 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) after the lineup was determined via random draw Tuesday afternoon. Larson, who has won the last two NASCAR Cup Series races, will start his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet from the […]

  • Loki 's Gugu Mbatha-Raw on Filming with Drama School Buddy Tom Hiddleston: 'The Best Fun'

    The British actress plays the authoritative Ravonna Renslayer opposite Tom Hiddleston's Loki in the new Marvel series on Disney+

  • Tory rebels plot new Commons revolt against foreign aid cuts

    Tory critics of the Government's cut to the aid budget are plotting a fresh parliamentary ambush to try to reverse it, with proposals to hijack a forthcoming procurement bill. Rebel leader Andrew Mitchell, the former international aid secretary and ex-chief whip, is taking legal advice and examining a series of options to force ministers into a U-turn. He and his colleagues are understood to have alighted upon upcoming legislation to reform the way in which the Government awards contracts as a p

  • Do NYC's Mayoral Candidates Care About Education?

    Get essential education news and commentary delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. There are over 1 million students in the New York City public school system, which presumably translates to at least 1 million potential voters in the June 22 Democratic mayoral primary. Considering that, in 2017, only […]

  • Detroit Three automakers will continue to require facial coverings

    Detroit's Big Three automakers and the United Auto Workers (UAW) union said on Wednesday that workers will continue to be required to wear masks in workplaces. The joint statement from the UAW and General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Chrysler-parent Stellantis NV said it was continuing the requirements "out of an abundance of caution." The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in May that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks in most instances, including at work.