Ex-White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham will testify to Jan. 6 committee

Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham will speak to the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by a mob of President Donald Trump's supporters.

Grisham confirmed to USA TODAY that she will speak to the committee on Wednesday.

Her testimony comes at the urging of committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., after the two spoke privately about the scene at the White House on Jan. 6.

Stephanie Grisham, former chief of staff to the First Lady and press secretary to the President, announced her resignation on Wednesday.

While she was press secretary, Grisham did not hold a single briefing for White House reporters. When she was replaced by Kayleigh McEnany in April 2020, Grisham returned to first lady Melania Trump's staff.

She wrote in a tell-all book that the first lady was preparing for a photo shoot for a rug when rioters besieged the Capitol to try to overturn the presidential election. When Grisham suggested Melania Trump tweet that Americans have the right to peaceful protest but not "lawlessness and violence," Grisham wrote that the first Llady declined.

Grisham resigned from her post in the White House later that day.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Stephanie Grisham, former White House aide, will speak to Jan. 6 panel