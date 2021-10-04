Ex-White House press secretary warns Trump 'will be about revenge' if reelected

Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham is warning that, if former President Donald Trump is reelected to a second term, “he will be about revenge.”

Grisham, the author of the forthcoming book “I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House,” has alleged that Trump and his aides fostered a culture of lying during their time in the White House.

And in an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos on Monday, she agreed that she enabled a "culture of casual dishonesty."

“I’ve reflected on that, and I regret that, and especially now watching him, and so many people push the false election narrative, I now want to, in whatever way I can, educate the public about the behaviors within the White House because it does look like he’s going to try to run in 2024,” Grisham, who also served as chief of staff to former first lady Melania Trump, told “Good Morning America.”

“I want to just warn people that once he takes office, if he were to win, he doesn't have to worry about reelection anymore. He will be about revenge. He will probably have some pretty draconian policies that go on. There were conversations a lot of times that people would say, ‘that'll be the second term. That'll be the second term,’ meaning we won't have to worry about, you know, a reelection,” she added.

EXCLUSIVE: When asked by @GStephanopoulos if President Trump ordered her not to hold any press briefings when she was White House press secretary, Stephanie Grisham says "yes": “He said he didn't think we needed any more briefings.” https://t.co/o3FCyKjxtw pic.twitter.com/SWZ2wybNC9 — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 4, 2021

'Casual dishonesty': Donald Trump's ex-spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, rips him in book

Story continues

Washington: Ex-White House press secretary's book likens Melania Trump to Marie Antoinette

Trump has not publicly announced a campaign to run for a second presidential term in 2024.

Grisham in the interview with "Good Morning America" called working in the Trump administration a mistake.

“I think that many of us, myself included, got into that White House and got heady with power and became really... we didn't think about serving the country anymore,” she told “Good Morning America.” “It was about surviving in there, and he loved it. He loved the chaos.”

The former press secretary reportedly raises a slate of accusations against the former president and the former first lady, among other administration officials, in her forthcoming book.

Donald Trump and Melania Trump have have criticized Grisham’s comments surrounding the book.

Grisham never conducted a public news briefing during her time as White House press secretary. She resigned in January in protest of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters over President Joe Biden's election.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump 'will be about revenge' if reelected, Stephanie Grisham says