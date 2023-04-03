A former Wichita Falls woman is in the Wichita County Jail in connection with a vehicular crash that happened July 22, 2022, and claimed the life of another woman.

A former Wichitan has been charged in connection with this July 2022 wreck on Iowa Park road that killed one person and injured another

Allyson Forbins is charged with Intoxicated Manslaughter with a Vehicle and Intoxicated Assault with a Vehicle. She was arrested and jailed Monday in lieu of a total of $75,000 bail.

Natalie Joe Brown, 58, of Wichita Falls, died from injuries she received in the pin-in wreck.

According to an affidavit filed in the case, Forbins was the driver of a Kia Sportage that was westbound in the 2700 block of Iowa Park Road and attempted to pass a truck using the center turn lane, but the vehicle continued into eastbound traffic and collided head on with a GMC Terrain in which Brown was a passenger. The driver of the Terrain was also injured but survived.

Brown died from her injuries Aug. 4, 2022.

Forbins told investigators she could not remember what happened at the time of the wreck, but admitted to drinking alcohol that day, according to the affidavit. A blood test revealed she had a high level of alcohol in her system.

Forbins currently lists an address in Arlington, Texas, according to jail records.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Ex-Wichita Falls woman arrested in fatal drunk driving wreck