Ex-Wichita officer sentenced for DUI in Newton loses police certification

A former Wichita police officer who was sentenced for driving under the influence in Newton has been stripped of his Kansas law enforcement certification.

Louis Hebert was employed by the department from Aug. 10, 2020 to March 8, 2023, according to a summary order of revocation from the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training.

Hebert was pulled over by a Newton police officer on Oct. 8, 2022 after he was seen driving on the sidewalk, according to the summary.

Hebert was off duty and told the officer he had been drinking at a bar. He was asked to step out of the car, the summary said.

The Newton officer told Hebert he would start a DUI investigation. Hebert replied “I am a Wichita Police Officer. I can show you my ID,” records show.

On a breathalyzer test, Hebert exceeded the legal limit. He was arrested for driving under the influence, according to the summary.

He was put on administrative leave pending a criminal and internal investigation, WPD previously said.

The summary said Hebert had been previously convicted of DUI in California.

He was sentenced in March to one year of supervised probation after he pleaded no contest and was found guilty of DUI, the Eagle previously said.

Attempts to reach Hebert for comment on Monday were unsuccessful.