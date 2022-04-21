Ex-wife: Accused murderer on trial in Illinois liked 'angry sex,' was 'generally violent'

The murder trial of Carl DeFay started Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in the Winnebago County Courthouse. Judge Randy Wilt is presiding.

ROCKFORD — According to a woman who was married to accused to killer Carl Defay, he liked “angry sex,” and would choke and punch her when they had sex during their marriage.

Madonna McLaughlin, who was married to Defay between 2009 and 2010, testified Thursday during Defay’s murder trial, painting a familiar and violent picture of the 33-year-old.

“He became enraged and choked me to the point unconsciousness,” McLaughlin said.

Defay is accused of strangling 38-year-old Samantha Swan to death with his hands and a leather belt while he was having sex with her in 2017.

McLaughlin also testified that Defay was generally violent. She said she called police on him nine times in the spring of 2010, and was granted an order of protection against him.

Authorities:Man tortured, killed Rockford woman

Her testimony is similar to that of another woman, Courtney Defay, who is currently married to Carl Defay and told the jury Tuesday that she witnessed him choke and punch Swan while he was having sex with her back in 2017.

Two videos of Courtney Defay’s police interviews were played in court Thursday. In each clip, Courtney Defay, who now goes by Courtney Daughenbaugh, told detectives the same chilling story—that Carl Defay preferred rough, sadistic sex.

She said what she saw him do to Swan she’d experienced herself.

“He would do that to me,” Daughenbaugh said. “He liked tying me up with ropes and choking.”

Daughenbaugh said Defay would often get “wasted” on whiskey and beer, their choice of drinks the night Swan was killed. Telling detectives Defay is “crazy,” Daughenbaugh said he would often do unpredictable things like driving his vehicle into a woodpile.

“The next morning, he wouldn’t remember anything that happened,” she said.

According to Daughenbaugh, she and Defay were together in the farmhouse they were renovating in February 2017 when Defay told her we wanted to have a sexual threesome.

More coverage: Former Rockford bodybuilder, Mr. Universe granted new trial in domestic violence case

Story continues

Daughenbaugh said she resisted the idea of a threesome at first but took part after Defay took her car and returned about 45 minutes later with Swan. She said she didn’t know where Defay met Swan but knew he frequented a website called Rockford Backpage, where prostitutes would solicit their services. The site is no longer active.

While she was watching Defay choke Swan during sex, Daughenbaugh said she heard a “popping” sound she believes came from Swan’s neck.

The state rested its case Thursday morning. Carl Defay is expected to take the stand in his own defense.

Jim Hagerty: jhagerty@rrstar.com; @jimhagerty

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Ex-wife said accused murderer on trial in Illinois liked 'angry sex'