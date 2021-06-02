Ex-wife of embattled police commissioner speaks out
Boston Police Commissioner Dennis White denies the allegations, but she claims to have the scars to prove it.
Boston Police Commissioner Dennis White denies the allegations, but she claims to have the scars to prove it.
Boston's police commissioner has one last chance to make the case for keeping his job, but his success seems like a longshot. Boston Mayor Kim Janey's office said a termination hearing for Commissioner Dennis White will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Boston's embattled police commissioner urged the city's mayor on Wednesday to let him keep his job, saying decades-old domestic violence allegations against him are false. After a hearing — which was closed to the public — to determine Commissioner Dennis White's fate, acting Mayor Kim Janey said she will “make a decision after careful deliberation.” White was placed on leave in February, just days into the role, after The Boston Globe raised questions about allegations found in court documents that White pushed and threatened to shoot his then-wife, a fellow police officer.
The rapper DaBaby had been questioned after the shooting that left two wounded. DaBaby was later released without charge.
The two allegedly responsible for the Ocean Drive shooting, one a member of DaBaby’s entourage, were arrested. Grammy Award-nominated rapper DaBaby was questioned and released after two people were injured in a shooting in Miami Beach Monday night. Two people who police say are responsible for the shooting on Ocean Drive in South Beach have been taken into custody.
An outside law enforcement agency is investigating the incident.
Nearly all industries are struggling to find enough workers to fill jobs. In some places, there are more vacancies than there are available workers.
The former CEO of Make-A-Wish Iowa has pleaded guilty to charges of embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from the charity that supports sick children and their families.
Top donor Walter Hussman Jr. emailed concerns about Nikole Hannah-Jones to UNC leaders, but said he didn’t try to influence her hire or tenure appointment.
In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s MasterChef opened Season 11/”Legends” with 2.4 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating, topping Wednesday in the demo. Leading out of that, Crime Scene Kitchen (1.9 mil/0.4) dropped 20 and 33 percent from its post-Masked Singer debut. Elsewhere: ABC | Press Your Luck (3.3 mil/0.5) and A Million […]
Twitter on Wednesday deleted a remark on Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari's account for violating its rules, after he referred to the country's civil war in the context of recent unrest.
The Metropolitan Police is "institutionally racist", one of Britain’s most senior female Asian officers has claimed. Former Chief Superintendent Parm Sandhu claims there is a "core" of Met officers who are racist and in positions of power. Ms Sandhu alleges that when she told Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick in 2019 that the force had "gone backwards" and is "not a safe environment for black and Asian officers", she "turned her back and just walked off". "I think that she's so far removed from re
Police have charged two suspects with attempted murder in a shooting that wounded two people on Ocean Drive in Miami Beach, but suspects remained elusive Wednesday in two other attacks that left more people dead and wounded in Miami over the Memorial Day weekend. According to arrest reports, Wisdom Awute, 21, and Christopher Urena, 29, both face charges of attempted first-degree murder with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault. Both were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where one remains in critical condition and the other was treated and released.
The New York City mayor's election is in its final stretch, and Andrew Yang, Eric Adams and Kathryn Garcia have emerged as front-runners.
“We’re all nervous that if we go out and do these activities can we go to jail,” Davis Hammet, founder of Loud Light, a state voting rights organization.
European Union governments agreed on Wednesday to add Japan to their small list of countries from which they will allow non-essential travel, while holding off until at least mid-June for British tourists, EU sources said on Tuesday. Ambassadors from the EU's 27 countries approved the addition of Japan at a meeting on Wednesday, with the change to take effect in the coming days. EU countries are recommended gradually to lift travel restrictions for the current seven countries on the list - Australia, Israel, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand.
Lt Gov goes after Dallas Mavericks owner after team stops playing national anthem before games
Bidens celebrate birthday by going to Delaware beach house
Former President Donald Trump has reportedly met with a Pennsylvania lawmaker who has joined calls for his state to undertake an audit of the state’s 2020 election results similar to the widely-criticized effort in Arizona. The Washington Post reported Wednesday that Mr Trump met with Pennsylvania state senator Doug Mastriano, a top supporter of the former president’s baseless election fraud conspiracies, at his Trump Tower office in New York. The Independent has reached out for comment from the former president’s office.
A jury in Oklahoma has recommended a death sentence for an alleged serial killer who was convicted of kidnapping a woman from a car wash and killing her more than 20 years ago. The jury on Wednesday recommended the death penalty for William Lewis Reece, who was convicted last week of first-degree murder for the 1997 kidnapping and killing of 19-year-old Tiffany Johnston. Reece did not testify at his trial, but the jury heard recordings of his confessions to police in which he admitted killing Johnston and three other people in Texas, The Oklahoman reported.
Youngest Bush scion swipes at incumbent in announcement