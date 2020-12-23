The ex-wife of Raphael Warnock, one of the Democrats running in Georgia's Senate runoffs, accused him of running over her foot during an argument in newly-released footage

Ashley Collman
ouleye ndoye raphael warnock wide
A composite image of Ouleye Ndoye speaking to a police officer in March 2020 bodycam footage, and Rev. Raphael Warnock in December 2020. Fox News/Getty

  • The ex-wife of one of the two Democrats running in Georgia's Senate runoff races accused him of running over her foot in a newly-released police interview footage from March.

  • Rev. Raphael Warnock was not charged in connection to the incident, and the police report noted that medics couldn't find a sign of injury to his ex Ouleye Ndoye's foot. 

  • In the video, Ndoye is heard telling an officer that her then-husband is a "great actor," and that "all he cares about right now is his reputation."

  • "I have been trying to be very quiet about the way that he is for the sake of my kids and his reputation. I've tried to keep the way he acts under wraps for a long time, and today he crossed the line," she said.

  • Warnock filed for divorce days after the March incident, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported at the time.

Newly-released police bodycamera footage shows the ex-wife of Rev. Raphael Warnock, one of the two Democrats running in the US Senate runoff races in Georgia, accusing him of running over her foot during a domestic dispute back in March. 

The incident - for which Warnock was not charged - was reported on at the time by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, but footage of the estraged couple's interviews with the police after the dispute were first aired by Tucker Carlson on his Fox News show Tuesday night. 

In the video, Ouleye Ndoye can be heard telling an officer that Warnock ran over her foot while the two were having an argument and he was trying to drive off with their two children in the back seat.

"This man is running for the United States Senate and all he cares about right now is his reputation," Ndoye is heard telling the officer in the video.

"I have been trying to be very quiet about the way that he is for the sake of my kids and his reputation. I've tried to keep the way he acts under wraps for a long time, and today he crossed the line." 

"He's a great actor, he's phenomenal at putting on a great show," Ndoye said. 

The bodycam footage also showed Warnock telling the officer that he thought his ex was far enough back from the car for him to drive away, and that he didn't believe he hit her when she started to scream. 

"I barely moved," he said. "And all of a sudden she's screaming that I ran over her foot. I don't believe it."

Back in March, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Warnock was not charged with any crime in connection to the incident, and filed for divorce from Ndoye days later.

An officer also said in a report about the dispute that medical officials didn't find any signs of an injury to Ndoye's foot, AJC reported. 

Warnock is locked in a tight race with Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler to serve as one of the state's two senators. The runoff race will be decided with an election on January 5.

The two runoff races in Georgia will determine which party controls the Senate.

Neither Warnock nor Ndoye immediately responded to Insider's request for comment on Wednesday morning.

Read the original article on Business Insider

