Ex-wife of Trump Org executive says she is cooperating with investigators

U.S. President Donald Trump (R) presides over a meeting about immigration with Republican and Democrat members of Congress in the Cabinet Room at the White House January 9, 2018 in Washington, DC (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The ex-wife of a Trump Organization executive says she is cooperating with a New York investigation into Donald Trump’s business.

Jennifer Weisselberg says she has spoken to the Manhattan district attorney’s office “multiple times” and that they asked her about apartments she and her ex-husband lived in rent-free.

Ms Weisselberg is a former ballet dancer who was married to Barry, the son of Allen Weisselberg, the chief financial officer of the Trump Organization.

She told CNN that she had been asked about “the compensation and gifts that I received” from the ex-president’s Trump Organization.

Prosecutors may be interested in whether the appropriate taxes were paid on the apartments, people familiar with the matter told the news organisation.

The Manhattan district attorney is conducting a criminal probe into the finances of the Trump Organization.

Read more:

Ms Weisselberg, who was married to her her husband for 14 years before they divorced in 2018, says she has also met with lawyers for the office of New York attorney general Letitia James, which is running a civil investigation.

“For me, when the government calls you, it’s your civic duty and there’s nothing wrong with telling the truth. It wasn’t really a choice; they called me,” said Ms Weisselberg.

“I’m happy to be as honest and transparent and just be forthcoming because I don’t have anything to hide.”

Barry Weisselberg worked for the Trump Organization for over a decade and was involved in managing two skating rinks and a carousel in Central Park, according to CNN.

Prosecutors are reportedly looking into whether Mr Trump’s business misled lenders and insurers about the value of some properties, the legality of tax deductions and consulting fees among other issues.

Story continues

They are also investigating a loan taken on a Chicago building and the reimbursement of payments made by former lawyer Michael Cohen.

The Trump Organization has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and a spokesperson for Manhattan district attorney Cy Vance declined comment.

Ms Weisselberg says that she was given use of a Central Park South apartment by Donald and Melania Trump on the day of her bridal shower, and was allowed to pick fixtures and fittings as it was being renovated.

She says that she loved in the apartment from 2005 to 2013 and that the couple only ever paid $400 per month for “utilities and costs.”