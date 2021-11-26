Ex-Windsor Locks man avoids robbery conviction for third time

Nov. 26—An armed robbery case against a former Windsor Locks man was dropped this week in Hartford Superior Court — the third robbery case against him that has ended without a conviction.

But the man, William D. Tisdol, 22, pleaded guilty in an unrelated case to carrying a pistol without a permit. Tisdol most recently listed a Hartford address, but one of his lawyers has filed court papers saying he plans to return to Windsor Locks when he gets out of prison.

In the gun case, Tisdol received a two-year prison sentence, which a Hartford Superior Court judge ordered to run concurrent to a federal sentence he has received, court records show.

As a result, Tisdol should serve little or no prison time as a result of the state sentence in addition to the two years in federal sentences he has already received, although he has spent more than 14 months in state custody while the cases were pending.

In his most recent robbery case, Tisdol was accused of kidnapping and robbing a man at gunpoint in Hartford on May 8, 2020. The accuser told police he purposefully crashed his car at the intersection of Sigourney Street and Albany Avenue in Hartford, then wrestled the gun away from the robber.

Tisdol acknowledged having tried to buy marijuana from the accuser, whose name he knew, but said the accuser got upset when he called off the plan, brandished a gun, and crashed the car, according to an affidavit by Hartford police Officer Michael Fallon.

Lawyer Richard S. Cramer, who represented Tisdol in that case, said the accuser is now in California, adding that he thought prosecutors had problems getting him back to Connecticut for a trial.

In 2019, a Hartford Superior Court jury acquitted Tisdol in a robbery and shooting that occurred on Kent Street in Hartford on Aug. 30, 2017.

Hours after that verdict, prosecutor Robert Diaz dropped a first-degree robbery charge Tisdol was facing in an incident that occurred on Cabot Street in Hartford some three weeks before the Kent Street incident. The prosecutor explained that the complainant in the Cabot Street case was unavailable to testify.

Tisdol walked out of the courthouse a free man that day, April 18, 2019.

Tisdol's latest gun conviction stems from an investigation of an interstate retail theft operation in which Tisdol has since been convicted.

On March 12, 2020, Hartford police Officer Jaeger Thomas and two FBI agents were looking for a suspect in a Massachusetts retail theft. As Thomas drove an unmarked car on Niles Street in Hartford, he saw Aysia Ryan standing by a luxury car with an open trunk full of clothing still bearing sales tags, Thomas wrote in a report.

Ryan, now 22, was Tisdol's girlfriend and has since been convicted of federal and state theft charges.

As the officers approached Ryan, Tisdol, who was standing nearby, started to walk away, then ran after one of the agents identified himself as "police," Thomas reported. The agent managed to tackle Tisdol, and a .40-caliber handgun was found in his waistband, Thomas continued.

The gun turned out to be an untraceable "ghost gun," assembled from parts, but it was found to be capable of firing a bullet, the officer reported.

The federal sentences Tisdol has received are 18 months for possessing a gun with an obliterated serial number during a Hartford gunfight in which he was nearly killed on Sept. 9, 2020, and a consecutive six-month prison term for involvement in the interstate retail theft ring.

