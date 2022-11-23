Ex-worker accused in drive-by shooting at restaurant while people dined, CA cops say

An ex-employee has been arrested following a drive-by shooting at a Palo Alto steakhouse as customers dined inside, police in California reported.

Zachary Michael Ginsberg, 32, of San Jose faces charges of attempted murder and shooting at an occupied building, Palo Alto police said in a news release.

An employee at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse in the Stanford Shopping Center reported gunfire at about 4:25 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, to 911, police said.

Two bullets hit a plate glass window at the restaurant and a parked car outside while customers dined inside, the release said. No one was injured.

The gunshots sent diners dashing for cover, KGO reported.

“I don’t know what happened though, but people were scared, they were running out of the restaurant,” Randy Luarasi, who works nearby, told the station.

“I just heard gunshots but it sounded like firecrackers,” Christian Dixon, who works at a nearby store, told KGO.

Investigators found two bullet casings and interviewed an onlooker who saw someone shoot a handgun out the window of a black Chevrolet Camaro on the street, police said.

Police also discovered that Ginsberg, an ex-employee at the restaurant, had been sending threatening text messages to his former supervisor over an interpersonal conflict, the release said.

His former supervisor was working inside the restaurant at the time of the shooting, police said.

Officers arrested Ginsberg at 9:55 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, the release said. They also impounded his vehicle, a black 2018 Chevrolet Camaro.

They also recovered an unregistered 9 mm pistol, sometimes known as a “ghost gun,” at Ginsberg’s home, the release said.

Ginsberg acted alone and there is no further threat to the community, police said.

Police ask that anyone with information call 650-329-2413 or leave anonymous tips at paloalto@tipnow.org or 650-383-8984.

Palo Alto is a community of 66,000 people about 35 miles southeast of San Francisco.

