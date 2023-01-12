Ex-worker at Berks child care center charged with child abuse

Jan. 12—A former employee of a child care center in Berks County has waived a hearing on charges she physically abused a toddler under her care last spring.

Mackenzie L. Miller, 26, of the first block of Speck Road, Brecknock Township, remained free to await further court action after her appearance Tuesday before District Judge Ann L. Young in Wernersville.

Miller faces a felony count of endangering the welfare of a child.

According to the criminal complaint:

In May, Berks County detectives received a Childline report of suspected child abuse at Spring Rose Child Care on Mountain Home Road in South Heidelberg Township.

The report alleged that Miller, a child care worker, was heard yelling loudly, drawing the attention of another staff member on May 18. That person began viewing the room Miller was in from the security camera in her office.

She saw Miller shove a 21-month-old boy into a wall shelf, then pick up the toddler and flip him over her shoulder. The toddler landed on his back on the floor and began crying.

The witness ran to the classroom and removed Miller from the room.

A Berks detective reviewed the footage. It showed Miller repeatedly forcing the boy to take a toy as he was sitting on the floor. At one point, she grabs him by the arm and yanks him off the floor.

Forcing him to stand, she holds the toy in front of the boy before shoving him into the wall, causing his head to hit the shelf. The boy falls down and cries.