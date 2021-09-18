Ex-worker at Unity concrete company accused of assaulting former co-worker

Sep. 17—An employee at a Unity concrete manufacturing firm was assaulted by a former worker of the firm who was not permitted on company grounds, according to state police.

Patrick O. Donovan, 30, who also lives in the township, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, harassment, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple assault after theincident at 5:30 a.m. Thursday at Quikrete manufacturing on Red Barn Lane.

The employee told investigators that he noticed Donovan walking along an adjoining property as he drove into the company parking lot, Trooper Charles Huss wrote in court documents. The employee told troopers that he went into the office get a coffee and as he was walking out, he noticed Donovan sitting in the company break room.

The employee reported that when he asked Donovan why he was in the office, "(Donovan) became verbally aggressive," Huss wrote.

The employee told troopers that Donovan got out of his chair, pressed his chest up against his and continued yelling.

Donovan accused the employee of being an undercover police officer and aggressively pushed him, Huss wrote.

"(Donovan) then struck the victim with a closed fist. I observed the side the the victim's face to be red and swollen," Huss wrote.

Troopers said Donovan bit and continued to punch the employee before he was able to flee and told a supervisor to call police.

Quikrete officials told state police that Donovan had been fired about one year earlier and was not allowed on company property.

When two troopers approached Donovan, who was still seated on a bench in the break room, Donovan became aggressive toward both officers and ignored their instructions, Huss wrote in court papers.

"He was yelling that he was not going to be arrested and that we had no authority," Huss wrote.

Troopers eventually handcuffed and seized a glass vial from his pocket containing suspected methamphetamine.

Donovan was ordered held in the county prison after failing to post $5,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing Sept. 27.

According to online dockets, Donovan was arrested in May 21 by county sheriff's deputies for resisting arrest and pleaded guilty in August to a lesser charge of disorderly conduct. He was ordered to pay $706 in fines and costs.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .