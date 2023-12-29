Ex-world darts champ Keith Deller appointed MBE in New Year Honours

The former world darts champion Keith Deller said he was "so proud" and "really pleased" to have been named in the King's New Year Honours list.

He has been appointed MBE for charitable services to the community.

The 64-year-old, from Ipswich, won the World Darts Championship in 1983, beating favourite Eric Bristow.

He has since raised money for various charities, including more than £500,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

"Being world champion was the biggest thing I could do in darts," Deller told BBC Radio Suffolk.

"I've had such a fantastic career and life, but for me helping people was very important and I want to keep doing that."

As well as raising money through corporate events, Deller said he had also donated 20 shirts to charity which he had worn while playing for England.

The Ipswich Town supporter, who now works for Sky Sports, said he was also a keen fundraiser before becoming world champion, helping to fund a dialysis machine for a young girl.

"It was an honour to be world champion and it's going to be an honour to receive the MBE," he added.

Deller beat favourite Eric Bristow 6-5 in sets to lift the BDO World Darts Championship in 1983

At 23 years old, Deller was one of the youngest players in history to have won the world title

