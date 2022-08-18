Ex-WyCo sheriff’s sergeant convicted of beating a prisoner stripped of KS police license

A former sergeant at the Wyandotte County Detention Center who was fired after being charged with beating a person has had his police license revoked, state records show.

David Toland was employed with the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office from September 2009 to Aug. 20, 2020, according to records from the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training (CPOST).

According to a report by CPOST, in September 2019, Toland repeatedly beat a handcuffed person inside a jail elevator and jerked his head into the elevator doors “multiple times.”

Wyandotte County prosecutors charged him with aggravated battery and mistreatment of a confined person.

He was not arrested or booked into jail when he was charged.

In March, Toland pleaded guilty to battery and mistreatment of a confined person, both misdemeanors, and was sentenced to one year probation, court records show.

After he was fired, he was hired last year as an assistant soccer coach at Bonner Springs High School.

His police license was revoked July 20, according to CPOST documents.

An attorney for Toland and the sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday afternoon.