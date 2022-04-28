Ex-New York cop who tackled officer during U.S. Capitol riot claims self defense at trial

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Capitol Building is stormed by a pro-Trump mob on Jan. 6, 2021
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jan Wolfe
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States

By Jan Wolfe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A retired New York City police officer charged with assault in the U.S. Capitol riot testified on Thursday that he was acting in self-defense when he struck a Washington officer with a flagpole and tackled him.

Thomas Webster, 56, testified that he drove to Washington to join a peaceful protest by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, as he seeks to become the first participant in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack to secure an acquittal in a jury trial.

"That officer incited me," Webster told jurors when asked why he struck a Washington Metropolitan Police officer.

"I felt like I was dealing with a rogue cop," Webster added, alleging the officer had escalated the situation by punching him in the face.

Of the four accused Capitol rioters to face a jury so far, Webster is the first to argue he was acting in self defense.

Webster served in the Marine Corps before spending about 20 years with the New York Police Department.

Prosecutors have rejected Webster's defense and portrayed the District of Columbia police officer, Noah Rathbun, as the victim in the altercation.

Prosecutors said Rathbun made physical contact with Webster to create distance between the two men, who were on opposing side of a police barricade eventually overrun by Trump supporters.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta has expressed skepticism of Webster's self-defense claim.

"You were a police officer. You should know better," the judge said during a court hearing in June.

About 800 people are charged with a role in the Capitol riot, which disrupted a joint session of Congress to certify Joe Biden's presidential election victory and sent lawmakers scrambling for safety. About 250 have pleaded guilty so far.

Prosecutors have obtained convictions in all three jury trials so far, but have had a mixed record in trials decided by judges.

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Scott Malone and Bill Berkrot)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Officer describes fending off Capitol rioter at man's trial

    One of the dozens of police officers injured during the U.S. Capitol riot testified Wednesday that he didn't punch or pick a fight with a retired New York City police officer charged with attacking the officer. Thomas Webster, whose trial on an assault charge started this week, claims he was acting in self-defense when he tackled Metropolitan Police Department officer Noah Rathbun outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Rathbun said he reached out with an open left hand and pushed Webster in the face after the New York man shoved a bike rack at him.

  • Democrat says GOP looking for ‘Fox News spots’ at Mayorkas hearing

    Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) on Thursday criticized GOP lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee as being more interested in getting on Fox News than asking real questions to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. “There’s a whole plan about what this hearing is about,” he said to Mayorkas. “And it’s about creating Fox News spots that…

  • U.S. lawmakers ask ConocoPhillips about gas leak in Alaska

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Three Democratic U.S. lawmakers asked the head of ConocoPhillips for more information about a month-old natural gas leak from an oilfield in northern Alaska and implications for its nearby project on public lands. U.S. Representative Raul Grijalva, the chairman of the House Committee on Natural Resources, and two other Democrats sent a letter to Ryan Lance, the chairman and chief executive of ConocoPhillips, asking why it took a month to identify the leak at its Alpine field and control it. The leak temporarily cut oil production at Alpine, one of the largest conventional onshore oil fields developed in North America in the past 25 years, by about a third.

  • Jaguars pick up 5th-year option on pass rusher Josh Allen

    The Jacksonville Jaguars exercised the fifth-year option in pass rusher Josh Allen’s rookie contract on Thursday. The former Kentucky standout and seventh overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft has 20 1/2 sacks in three years, including 10 1/2 as a rookie in 2019. Jacksonville’s version finished with eight tackles, including a sack, and had the first interception of his career.

  • Ireland Baldwin Opens Up About Cardiophobia, "a Fear of My Own Heartbeat"

    Ireland Baldwin just paid a visit to Jada Pinkett Smith's famous red table, and in a candid "Red Table Talk" episode released on April 25, the actress and model opened up about her experience with anxiety and a specific anxiety disorder called cardiophobia. Essentially, this term means that "I have a fear of my own heartbeat," Baldwin explains to cohost Willow Smith.

  • Elon Musk has a 'huge responsibility' to tackle vaccine misinformation on Twitter, WHO official says

    "We wish Mr Musk luck with his endeavours to improve the quality of information that we all receive," a WHO official said.

  • Jury deliberating verdict in Brian Sluss trial

    The jury in the Brian Sluss trial has found Brian Sluss guilty of first-degree murder involving domestic violence in the death of Monica Moynan.

  • The Kremlin orders a Russian-occupied city in Ukraine to start using rubles, state media says

    Russia will force the occupied city of Kherson to use rubles for payments according to state media. The transition will take place on May 1.

  • 'The government is failing us': Afghan Americans have stepped up to assist Afghan refugees in the US as resettlement orgs struggle to meet demand

    "A lot of them miss home, some of them, I think don't even know why they came at this point," Mirriam Seddiq, a refugee advocate, said.

  • Equilibrium/Sustainability — Ukraine’s invasion leaves Siberia exposed to wildfire

    Siberia’s seasonal wildfires burned more than 91,000 acres last week even as local lakes remained frozen, creating smoke plumes so large they turned skies pink in the Western U.S., according to The Washington Post. It’s an alarming sign for Russia, which usually relies on the country’s ground troops and aerial transport to support its forestland…

  • Leave It to Jennifer Lopez to Make Us Want to Wear Pleated Jeans

    She truly can do no wrong.

  • Republican McCarthy feared GOP members would incite more violence after Jan. 6 - NYT

    Top U.S. House Republican Kevin McCarthy told colleagues he feared members of his party, including Representatives Matt Gaetz and Mo Brooks, would put other lawmakers at risk with their comments following the assault on the U.S. Capitol. McCarthy on a call with other Republican leaders days after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot expressed his concerns about comments made by members closely aligned with Donald Trump after the then-president's supporters stormed the Capitol, according to audio obtained by the New York Times. Brooks addressed the rally that led to the assault on Jan. 6, and Gaetz went on national television to namecheck Republicans who had criticized former President Donald Trump in his effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

  • Challenge to controversial Missouri gun law allowed to proceed, Supreme Court rules

    While the Missouri Supreme Court did not rule on the constitutionality of the Second Amendment Preservation Act, its decision allows the local governments to continue to challenge it.

  • First eyewitness account of Sheriff Villanueva lying in a cover-up revealed in filing

    Former Asst. Sheriff Robin Limon filed a legal claim that offered the first eyewitness account of L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva allegedly lying.

  • Citadel student charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot asks judge to OK 3-week trip to Europe

    Elias Irizarry has a court date scheduled for June 1 before Judge ​Chutkan, at which point he could​ decide whether to plead guilty to one or more of the charges against him.

  • Russia Rejects German Gas Payment From Seized Trading Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s major gas bank rejected a payment from a trading firm that Germany seized from Moscow’s control, the first sign of friction following the take-over amid a broader regional energy dispute. Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitUkraine Latest: Russia

  • North Korea Says Nuclear Weapons Aren’t Just for Self-Defense

    Kim Jong Un pledged to ramp up North Korea’s nuclear program at a military parade featuring long-range missiles. The dictator said nuclear weapons aren’t just for self-defense and could be used against nations threatening Pyongyang’s interests. Photo: KCNA/Reuters

  • GOP Rep. Scott Perry claimed 'the Brits' were manipulating the 2020 election results and asked Mark Meadows to 'immediately seize' Dominion voting machines

    Rep. Scott Perry said Trump's CIA director was "covering for the Brits" in a text to Mark Meadows five days after the 2020 election was called.

  • U.S. mortgage interest rates rise further, loan demand ebbs

    It has risen 220 basis points from 12 months ago, with most of the rise since the turn of the year as financial markets have reacted to the U.S. Federal Reserve's plans to raise interest rates more swiftly to combat high inflation. The central bank is expected to lift its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points at its policy meeting next week, and to decide to start cutting its portfolio of $8.5 trillion of U.S. Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities - a stash of assets that had helped keep consumer borrowing costs, for mortgages in particular, low throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Rikers Island Detainee Sentenced To 7 Years For Carceral Rape Of A Woman

    A transgender Rikers inmate has been sentenced to seven years in prison for raping a female inmate in the women's section of the massive jail complex.