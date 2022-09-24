Ex-New York Giant Michael Cox awarded $28.5M in suit against dead doctor

Michael Cox suffered a broken leg, damaged cartilage, and an injured ankle in a New York Giants game against the Seattle Seahawks in 2014.

The running back underwent surgery by Dr. Dean Lorich and the procedure allegedly failed to fully repair Cox’s left ankle, basically ending his career.

Cox sued the physician and the hospital in 2016 for unspecified damages.

On Friday, Cox was awarded a $28.5 million verdict in the case.

Cox was a seventh-round pick out of Massachusetts in 2013. He had 26 carries for 76 yards as a Giant. The team had given him a four-year, $2.3 million contract.

A bizarre twist to the case saw Lorich commit suicide a year after the case was filed with a knife in his chest in his New York home.

Ex-New York Giant Michael Cox wins big in case against Manhattan doctor https://t.co/IzsI1fEsNG pic.twitter.com/LcfgGJzTav — New York Post (@nypost) September 24, 2022

Per the New York Post:

The jury returned its decision in Cox’ Manhattan Supreme Court lawsuit against Lorich, the Hospital for Special Surgery and New York-Presbyterian, awarding the footballer $15.5 million in future pain and suffering, $12 million in lost earnings and $1 million in past pain and suffering. A lawyer for the hospital and Lorich’s estate vowed to appeal. “We disagree strongly with the jury’s verdict and believe it was inconsistent with the evidence in the case. We will be appealing the decision,” said attorney Bhalinder Rikhye.

