Ex-York SC teacher charged after she allegedly slapped student at school, police say

A former teacher in South Carolina has been charged with assault after she allegedly slapped a student at a middle school in York, police said.

Mary Katherine Long, 32, was arrested Monday by York Police Department on a misdemeanor charge of third-degree assault and battery after a March 2 incident at York Middle School, according to an arrest warrant and incident report obtained by The Herald.

The warrant accuses Long of hitting a 13-year-old male student with an open hand across the cheek in Long’s classroom in the York school district.

The juvenile has not been identified.

Long was charged after York police spoke to the alleged victim and others at the school, according to the warrant, a police incident report, and a statement from the police department.

York police coordinated with school district officials in the investigation, officials said.

In the police statement, York police Lt. Kevin Hoffman said the investigation showed the child had been struck.

“Our investigation in coordination with the juvenile’s parents and the York school district, revealed that an assault upon the juvenile was committed,” Hoffman said.

Long turned herself in Monday, police said.

York schools issue statement

The York school district is one of four school districts in York County, S.C.

In a separate statement issued Monday, the school district did not name Long. The district did confirm there was an investigation into an alleged incident of inappropriate contact between a teacher and student from March 2 at York Middle School.

School officials investigated and law enforcement was called by school officials, the statement said.

The statement said the the teacher had been placed on administrative, and by March 3 was no longer employed by the school district.

Here is the entire school district statement:

“York County School District 1 and its Board of Trustees value transparency and keeping our stakeholders updated on pressing matters, especially those involving our students. On March 2, 2023, it was reported to District administration that a teacher at York Middle School was alleged to have had inappropriate physical contact with a student in the classroom that runs counter to the District’s Board Policies and the expectations we have for our staff. As a result and pending the District’s further investigation, the teacher was placed on administrative leave. As of March 3, 2023, the teacher is no longer employed with the District.

Local law enforcement officials were notified, and the District is cooperating with York Police Department in all aspects. The District takes seriously that matter and desires to move forward in a positive direction; it will not provide further comment on any specific students to ensure their privacy rights are protected.

Situations involving our students and staff are important. It is our expectation that our staff and students follow our Board Policies and administrative procedures at all times, and we appreciate everyone’s cooperation as we educate each of our students and provide the most successful learning environment for them.”

What happens now?

The charge is a misdemeanor that carries a maximum of 30 days in jail or a fine for a conviction, South Carolina law states. Long had a court hearing Monday after her arrest and was released on a personal recognizance bond, officials at the police department said. It is unclear if Long has a lawyer.

Sgt. David Dover, spokesman for the police department, said no other information would be released.

Long’s case in York municipal court is scheduled for later this month, officials said.