HILLSDALE — A former Hillsdale County Youth Home staffer charged with criminal sexual conduct allegations and contributing to the delinquency of a minor appeared in the 1st Judicial Circuit Court of Hillsdale County for a criminal pretrial conference Monday, Nov. 6.

Madelyn Dianne Whitehead, 26, of Hudson, will be placed back on the court’s docket for the next available jury trial date in the matters; a tentative date for the trial has yet to be confirmed with court staff.

Whitehead was scheduled for trial in September, however, the trial was adjourned at the request of both her attorney, David Goldstein, and the Hillsdale County Prosecutor’s Office.

Whitehead stands charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, furnishing tobacco to a minor and accosting a child for immoral purposes after a Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office investigation in May of 2022.

The Hillsdale County Youth Home director at the time received information on May 25, 2022, that a staff member had provided a nicotine vape to a juvenile housed at the facility on Steamburg Road in Cambria Township.

The following day, deputies launched their investigation which led them to believe that Whitehead allowed inappropriate conduct by residents of the facility and engaged in inappropriate relationships with at least two of the juvenile residents.

A search warrant was executed at Whitehead’s home on July 26, 2022 and she was arrested.

Whitehead posted a $24,500 bond for her pretrial release through a bail bonds company following her arraignment after her arrest and remains free on bond awaiting trial.

She faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted as charged.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Ex-Youth Home staffer accused of sexual assault set for trial