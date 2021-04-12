Ex-youth worker charged with rape was known for 'wrestling'

  • This undated handout booking photo provided by the New Hampshire Attorney General's office shows Frank Davis, one of six men arrested Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in connection with sexual abuse allegations at New Hampshire's state-run youth detention center, the attorney general's office said. (New Hampshire Attorney General's Office via AP)
  • Frank Davis remains mostly hidden as he is arraigned via video while Judge William Lyons presides at right, Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Manchester, N.H. District Court, in connection with sexual abuse allegations at the Sununu Youth Services Center, a state-run youth detention center. Six former staffers at New Hampshire’s state-run youth detention center were arrested Wednesday in connection with the abuse of 11 children over the course of a decade. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, Pool)
1 / 2

Youth Center Sex Abuse

This undated handout booking photo provided by the New Hampshire Attorney General's office shows Frank Davis, one of six men arrested Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in connection with sexual abuse allegations at New Hampshire's state-run youth detention center, the attorney general's office said. (New Hampshire Attorney General's Office via AP)
HOLLY RAMER
·2 min read

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A former counselor accused of raping one boy and repeatedly groping another at New Hampshire’s youth detention center in the 1990s denied the allegations when questioned by police but acknowledged being reprimanded for “wrestling with children,” a prosecutor said Monday.

Frank Davis, 79, of Hopkinton, is one of seven former workers at the Youth Development Center in Manchester who were arrested last week and charged with either sexual assault or being accomplices to the abuse of 11 teens from 1994 to 2005. The center, now called the Sununu Youth Services Center, has been the target of a broad criminal investigation since 2019, along with a lawsuit in which more than 200 men and women allege they were physically or sexually abused as children by 150 staffers from 1963 to 2018.

David Meehan, the lawsuit's lead plaintiff, alleges that he contracted gonorrhea at age 15 from being raped by Davis during what he told was going to be a search for contraband in his room. In addition to rape, Davis is charged with sexually assaulting another teen who described being frequently wrestled to the ground and groped, Assistant Attorney General Timothy Sullivan said.

He said Davis was known around the facility as “Kung Fu Frank” because he often wrestled with teens on mattresses in a room where he displayed martial arts trophies. After Meehan went to police in 2017, a supervisor told investigators that Davis was told to stop wrestling and was transferred to another facility, Sullivan said. Davis confirmed that he had been spoken to, but denied his actions were abusive, Sullivan said.

“The defendant was interviewed and did acknowledge that at some point he had been talked to about his wrestling with children, specifically the boys,” said Sullivan, who urged a judge to order Davis held without bail.

But Davis’ attorney, Justin Shepherd, argued for release without bail, saying saying his client hasn’t fled the state despite knowing he was under investigation since 2017. Davis also suffers from multiple medical conditions that would make fleeing all but impossible, he said.

“I’m not even sure he can walk out the front door on his own two feet,” he said. “He’s not going anywhere.”

The judge set bail at $3,000.

Recommended Stories

  • A board-certified pediatrician shares 3 at-home infant health must-haves

    These tips are gold for first-time parents. The post A board-certified pediatrician shares 3 at-home infant health must-haves appeared first on In The Know.

  • Sisters Help Save Asian Man Being Beaten, Robbed in Oakland

    The incident happened on Saturday shortly after 7 a.m. on 10th Street between Martin Luther King Jr Way and Jefferson Street, when Tiffany Chuk and her sister, Angela Chuk, saw a man getting punched by another man through the window of a second-floor condominium unit, according to NBC Bay Area. Tiffany saw the suspect drive the wrong way into a one-way street, she told NBC.

  • Punter Marquette King, out of NFL since 2018, wonders why he has been shunned by league

    Marquette King hasn't punted in two full seasons.

  • Georgia sheriff: 3 officers wounded, 1 suspect dead, 1 held

    Three officers were shot in a police chase that ended early Monday with one suspect killed and another in custody, authorities said. A Georgia State Patrol trooper clocked a car going 111 mph (179 kph) on Interstate 20 and initiated a traffic stop around 3:30 a.m., Georgia State Patrol Capt. Brandon Dawson said. Police officers from Carrollton then joined the chase.

  • Grimes Shows Off Her New White Ink Back Tattoo Design: ‘Beautiful Alien Scars'

    The "Delete Forever" singer debuted her unique new back tattoo on Instagram Sunday

  • Sister Wives : Robyn Brown Tells Kody She's Sometimes 'Baby Hungry' as He Contemplates Adoption

    "There's a biological clock ticking. I'm not getting younger." Robyn Brown said about having more children

  • Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True Turns 3 — See Family Tributes to the 'Precious' Birthday Girl

    "You have the sweetest soul, just like your mommy," grandma Kris Jenner wrote in her tribute to True

  • Duchess of Cornwall's relative accuses wife of lying about her age when they married - denying him the chance of more children

    An aristocrat and relative of the Duchess of Cornwall has accused his wife of lying about her age in an ongoing divorce battle, which he claims denied him more children. Charles Villiers, 58, has been embroiled in a six-year divorce case that has so far played out in five different courts and before twelve judges. The couple, who share 25-year-old daughter Clarissa, married in 1994 and Charles has said he believed his wife to be 35 at the time. He has made various claims of dishonesty from his ex wife in court, the most serious of which was when he accused her of bigamy, which she vehemently denied. As part of the ongoing legal battle, he now claims to have unearthed new evidence on one of his wife's previous marriage certificates which would mean she was in fact 40 when they tied the knot, according to the Sunday Times. Mr Villiers told the newspaper: "Most of my friends were in their thirties at the time, with wives of similar age and additional children kept appearing for them. "I couldn't understand what the problem conceiving additional children was. Now I know. "I'm left in the situation that my wife might still try to claim millions of pounds off me, soley owing to the fact that we were married when, arguably, she married me under false pretences as I believed she was in her thirties, not in her forties in 1994, almost past child-bearing.” Mr Villiers went on to state that his wife did not wish to celebrate milestone birthdays, which he found "bizarre", before adding: "If it was a genuine error made in the creation of a marriage certificate document, not one word of explanation has ever been offered to me by Emma in 27 years." An electoral role registers Mrs Villiers as being born in 1958, which would make her current age 62, and 35 when they married.

  • Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Breakup Rumors Are Swirling Again After Latest Instagram Photos

    Last month fans of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez went into full panic mode when Page Six reported that the two had called off their engagement. The news was leaked amid rumors circulating that Lopez’s fiancé of two years had cheated on her with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy. Fortunately, it only took a day […]

  • Conor McGregor claims fight with Dustin Poirier is off after Twitter tirade

    Just weeks after the fight was announced, Conor McGregor is claiming that he is not fighting Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 on July 10. He made the comment in the midst of a Twitter spat between the two fighters. McGregor won the first meeting between the two when he was on the rise to UFC greatness. Poirier more recently won the rematch, setting up a blockbuster bout this summer. The bout could be in trouble after Poirier and McGregor went to battle on Twitter after Poirier called McGregor out for not following through on a $500,000 donation to his charity, The Good Fight Foundation. McGregor had promised the donation in the lead-up to their fight at UFC 257 in January. Poirier claims that McGregor's team stopped responding to his team's communications about the donation after he defeated McGregor at UFC 257 via second-round TKO stoppage. McGregor fired back, saying that Poirier's team never detailed how the money was to be directed. Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor battle on Twitter https://twitter.com/DustinPoirier/status/1381388524163850243?s=20 https://twitter.com/DustinPoirier/status/1381481527457026048?s=20 This latest turn is in stark contrast to the weeks leading up to the fight at UFC 257. The two men were cordial and respectful of one another, each of course talking about how they expected to win the fight, but with little to no trash talk. The sparks began flying over the situation surrounding the donation to Poirier's foundation. It's unclear if McGregor was serious or simply caught up in the heat of the moment, but their exchange on Twitter led the Irishman to saying that the fight was off and that he would fight someone else on July 10. "You're ripped you inbred hillbilly. Why do you wink with your ears? You f---ing brain dead hillbilly. 500k with no plan in place. Ye hang tight. Fool. You must be new to money," McGregor wrote. "The fight is off btw (by the way). I'm going to fight someone else on the 10th. Good luck on your old contract kid." https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1381624066105344000?s=20 Just a few minutes later, McGregor didn't exactly pull back the comment about not fighting Poirier, but seemed to be saying as much, as he threw out another comment about making him pay with his brain. "My team does their due diligence to make sure every donation meets the mark. My generosity is known. You will pay with your brain for this attempt at smearing my name," he said. UFC officials had not yet commented on the exchange at the time of publication. https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1381626207670784002?s=20 TRENDING > Georges St-Pierre tells Joe Rogan he would have returned for Khabib

  • Katy Perry Rocks Long, Dark Hair on Instagram — and Orlando Bloom Leaves a Hilarious Comment

    Katy Perry said the American Idol glam look has leopard "vibes"

  • Will Smith & Antoine Fuqua Confirm Georgia Exit Of ‘Emancipation’: “We Cannot In Good Conscience Provide Economic Support” After Recent Election Law – Update

    UPDATED, 6:01 AM: The Georgia exit for Emancipation is now official. Said star Will Smith and director Antoine Fuqua: “At this moment in time, the Nation is coming to terms with its history and is attempting to eliminate vestiges of institutional racism to achieve true racial justice. We cannot in good conscience provide economic support […]

  • “You’re not a one-person show": Pelosi unloads on "The Squad" in new biography

    Susan Page, USA Today's Washington bureau chief, conducted 10 interviews with Speaker Pelosi for a biography, "Madam Speaker: Nancy Pelosi and the Lessons of Power," that's out April 20. Pelosi encouraged friends and family members to cooperate with the book — including her husband, Paul.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.A taste for Axios readers:Pelosi unloads on the Squad, at one point adopting a child-like voice when discussing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and offers the Squad this blunt advice: “You’re not a one-person show. This is the Congress of the United States.”"Mitch McConnell," the speaker said, "is not a force for good in the country. He is an enabler of some of the worst stuff, and an instigator of some of it on his own."Pelosi scoffs at President Obama for not being able to deliver his home state votes for Obamacare — "Why are we having a problem with Illinois?" — and bristles at Obama getting sole credit for the deals she got through Congress. The speaker said she learned the art of politics from her father, Baltimore Mayor Thomas D'Alesandro: "What I learned from my father was everything ... I breathed it in ... Politics is every minute of every day. It is part of you."Read an excerpt.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • 'Hard to process': Mother suspected of killing her three young children involved in custody dispute, report says

    A Los Angeles mother has been arrested after her three children, all under the age of 5, were killed on Saturday, according to the LAPD.

  • Social media has a new bowling hero in 'The Ginger Assassin' after rare PBA feat

    No one is nearly as excited as the announcer.

  • Florida police who responded to a noise complaint at a house party were said to 'cower' after finding out their boss was a guest

    Sheriff's deputies in Florida were responding to a noise complaint at a party when they were told their boss was a guest.

  • Prince Harry in the UK for Prince Philip's Funeral

    ET has learned Prince Harry arrived in the UK on Sunday to attend Prince Philip’s upcoming funeral. The Duke of Sussex was not joined by wife Meghan Markle, who is pregnant with the couple’s second child. Meghan’s physician did not clear her for travel. Royal expert Omid Scobie told ET that Harry was ‘so close to his grandfather,’ and this is certain to be ‘a very difficult time for him.’ The Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral is set to take place at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 17.

  • Why Prince Philip’s great-grandchildren shouldn't attend the Royal funeral

    Of all the images that stood out during the televised funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales, there was one that has endured in the collective consciousness longer than any other: that of two boys who had just lost their mother, walking in sombre procession behind her coffin, while the world looked in upon their most private moment. Alongside Princes William and Harry that day walked their grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh. Amid a terrible whirlwind of public mourning and spectacle, the Duke was reportedly deeply concerned about the emotional wellbeing of his bereaved grandsons, then 15 and 12. “I’ll walk if you walk,” he apparently told them at a dinner before the funeral. And, of course, he kept his word. Almost a quarter of a century later, has there been a change of heart within the monarchy about the role of children at Royal funerals? It is understood that the Duke’s 10 great-grandchildren, who include Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will not be in attendance at his funeral this Saturday. That nine are under 10 years of age (Savannah Phillips will turn 11 in December) has likely played a part in the decision.

  • My parents made my sister executor of their $4 million estate, and joint owner of their bank accounts. Should I be worried?

    You can email The Moneyist with any financial and ethical questions related to coronavirus at qfottrell@marketwatch.com. Many people don’t understand the difference between being a co-signer and a co-owner.

  • Australia abandons COVID-19 vaccination targets after new advice on AstraZeneca shots

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia has abandoned a goal to vaccinate nearly all of its 26 million population by the end of 2021 following advice that people under the age of 50 take Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine rather than AstraZeneca's shot. Australia, which had banked on the AstraZeneca vaccine for the majority of its shots, had no plans to set any new targets for completing its vaccination programme, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in a Facebook post on Sunday afternoon. "While we would like to see these doses completed before the end of the year, it is not possible to set such targets given the many uncertainties involved," Morrison said.