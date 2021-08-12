Ex-Yum CEO on labor shortage: People leave companies for 2 reasons

Attracting workers is one of the biggest challenges for the economy as it recovers from the pandemic. It's a hurdle the restaurant business knows all too well.

"Labor has always been a big challenge. But I think it's more difficult than ever now," says David Novak, founder and CEO of David Novak Leadership and co-founder and former CEO of Yum! Brands (YUM), which operates KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell, among other brands.

"Everybody that I've talked to says it's never been harder to get the people to run the restaurant," he told Yahoo Finance Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer in a recent episode of Influencers.

Companies are competing for a reduced pool of workers. Generous unemployment benefits and parents who have to stay home to take care of their kids are keeping talent on the sidelines.

"I think there's been a lot of stimulus money. It's keeping people from working," he said. "But I think any business, you have to pay competitively to get talent. There's no business, if it's very successful for very long — that doesn't pay competitively."

Earlier this year Chipotle, (CME) became one of the first restaurants to raise its minimum wage to attract workers. McDonald's (MCD) soon followed suit with its own hike for 36,500 workers. Other companies such as Amazon (AMZN) also lifted their pay amid a labor shortage during the economic rebound from the pandemic.

'You can change your life if you're working with a better leader'

"People leave companies for two reasons. Number one, they don't get along with their boss, " Novak said.

"Number two, they don't feel appreciated for what they do. And that's why I always said, we don't want bosses, we want coaches, and we want to recognize people," he continued.

"There are very few people who are going to change their lives by walking across the street from KFC to Wendy's, okay? You know that the compensation is pretty much the same," said Novak. "But you can change your life if you're working with a better leader."

Novak spends much of his time developing leaders and is the author of several books including Taking People With You and The Only Way to Achieve Big Things. His privately-funded leadership development program has reached some 2 million students over the last 10 years.

He also hosts a podcast called "How Leaders Lead." His guests include executives from companies like Starbucks (SBUX), Target (TGT), Snap (SNAP) and Doordash (DASH).

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 03: David Novak, Chairman and CEO of Yum! Brands attends the 11th annual George McGovern Leadership award ceremony at The State Department on October 3, 2012 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images)

"I think the one trait that they all have in common is they are avid learners. I mean, they are constantly learning constantly looking for ways to not only up their own leadership, but also find new ways to take their company to the next level," he said.

"The other thing is that the best leaders are humble. They're humble enough to know that they can't do it all by themselves," he continued.

"I think the the third thing that is absolutely essential is they know that talent is everything. You know, you have to have great people," Novak added.

Ines is a markets reporter covering stocks from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Follow her on Twitter at @ines_ferre

