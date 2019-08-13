How Do Exacompta Clairefontaine S.A.’s (EPA:EXAC) Returns Compare To Its Industry?

Today we'll look at Exacompta Clairefontaine S.A. (EPA:EXAC) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Exacompta Clairefontaine:

0.029 = €15m ÷ (€687m - €156m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Therefore, Exacompta Clairefontaine has an ROCE of 2.9%.

Is Exacompta Clairefontaine's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. In this analysis, Exacompta Clairefontaine's ROCE appears meaningfully below the 9.4% average reported by the Forestry industry. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Regardless of how Exacompta Clairefontaine stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is quite low (especially compared to a bank account). Readers may wish to look for more rewarding investments.

The image below shows how Exacompta Clairefontaine's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

ENXTPA:EXAC Past Revenue and Net Income, August 13th 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. How cyclical is Exacompta Clairefontaine? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Exacompta Clairefontaine's ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Exacompta Clairefontaine has total assets of €687m and current liabilities of €156m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 23% of its total assets. With a very reasonable level of current liabilities, so the impact on ROCE is fairly minimal.

The Bottom Line On Exacompta Clairefontaine's ROCE