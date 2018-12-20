What Exactly Is Altitude Sickness?

If you’re lucky enough to have traveled to a high-altitude destination—the Rocky Mountains, the Swiss Alps, Machu Picchu—then you may also be unlucky enough to have experienced altitude sickness.

Altitude sickness, also called mountain sickness, is a term encompassing three distinct conditions that occur at high elevations.

You can think of the Earth’s atmosphere as a blanket of air with elevation measured starting at sea level and increasing from there, Jan Stepanek, M.D., M.P.H., chair of the Aerospace Medicine Program, director of the Altitude & Austere Medicine Clinic and co-director of the Aerospace Medicine & Vestibular Research Laboratory at the Mayo Clinic in Arizona, tells SELF.

Your body becomes accustomed to the level of elevation you usually maintain in this atmosphere—so, where you live most of the time. As you go to higher elevations, the amount of atmosphere pushing down on you from above decreases, and so does the oxygen content of the air. These kinds of changes can bring on symptoms of altitude sickness, which is actually a catch-all term for three separate syndromes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). These conditions span a spectrum of severity.

Acute mountain sickness (AMS) is the mildest and most common form of altitude sickness.

There is no precise starting elevation at which AMS symptoms may kick in, but the CDC notes that around 25 percent of visitors to Colorado who sleep at over 8,000 feet present with signs of this illness. (Colorado’s a high state in more ways than one; its average elevation of 6,800 feet above sea level gives it the highest altitude in the U.S.) Dr. Stepanek notes, however, that people can experience symptoms at lower elevations than this.

Symptoms of AMS include headache first and foremost, nausea, fatigue, lack of appetite, trouble sleeping, dizziness, and shortness of breath, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine. The headache typically comes on within two to 12 hours after arriving at a higher elevation, with other symptoms to follow. Signs of this condition usually only stick around for 12 to 48 hours, according to the CDC. “[Acute mountain sickness] occurs in many people and typically is not going to cause any serious problems unless you continue to ascend,” Dr. Stepanek says.

Experts don’t know exactly what causes AMS, but the most commonly accepted theory focuses on how quickly increasing your elevation impacts your brain. “There are changes in blood flow to the brain when [you] go to altitude, and this can cause in some individuals an increase in swelling of the brain tissues,” Dr. Stepanek says.

Luckily, the mild symptoms involved with AMS are not usually a reason to worry. According to the CDC, you can descend around 1,000 feet for relief after symptoms set in, or you can safely stay put and treat symptoms with over-the-counter medications such as a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug for a headache or anti-nausea drugs.

You may also find relief through the prescription medication acetazolamide, a drug that helps your body acclimatize to the thinner atmosphere by promoting more efficient respiration, emergency medicine specialist Benjamin Honigman, M.D., professor emeritus and researcher at the Altitude Research Center at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, tells SELF. “It fools the body into thinking that you need to breathe faster and harder because of the way it influences the acidity of the blood,” he explains. Another drug that may help is dexamethasone, the CDC says, a corticosteroid that will rapidly decrease the brain swelling involved here. If you’re not sure how your body will handle higher altitudes, it may be smart to see a doctor before your trip and get these medications just in case.

By the way, it’s a total myth that being young and fit can make you immune to these physiological changes, Dr. Stepanek says. Believing as much can actually be a risk factor of sorts for altitude sickness because people may be more likely to push past their physical limits if they think they’re not susceptible. “The most dangerous thing in the mountains is overconfidence, self-reliance on fitness, and thinking nothing bad can happen,” Dr. Stepanek explains.

AMS can progress into a potentially life-threatening condition called high-altitude cerebral edema (HACE).