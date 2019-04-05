Here’s Exactly How You Should Caption Your Next Instagram Pic Of The Moon

From Women's Health

Even when you least expect it, the moon never fails to dazzle. It's always bright and bold, practically begging you to take an Instagram of it. (At least, that's totally what it seems like, right?!)

This year, the moon has seriously outdone itself with three (!) stunning supermoons in three months. But with the New Moon in Aries happening tonight and the Full Pink Moon in Libra right around the corner, you probs won't be able to resist snapping a few more moon pics. And who could blame you? When the moon looks that good, what else are you supposed to do?

And while taking pictures of the moon is easier than ever, figuring out what to caption that snap... not so much. Luckily, these 30 moon quotes will perfectly complement any picture of the moon and-even better-help you rake in major likes:

1. "Shoot for the moon. Even if you miss it you will land among the stars." -Les Brown

2. "Life is too short to not have fun; we are only here for a short time compared to the sun and the moon and all that." -Coolio



3. "There's something enchanted about night. All those heavenly bodies, shooting stars, the crescent moon, celestial phenomenon." -Luanne Rice



4. "I feel like the moon is a very beautiful woman. She's in control." -Ravyn Lenae



5. "There are nights when the wolves are silent and only the moon howls." -George Carlin



6. "Don't tell me the moon is shining; show me the glint of light on broken glass." -Anton Chekhov

7. "Those are the same stars, and that is the same moon, that look down upon your brothers and sisters, and which they see as they look up to them, though they are ever so far away from us, and each other." -Sojourner Truth



Missed last month's supermoon? Here's why it was so cool:

8. "If you strive for the moon, maybe you'll get over the fence." -James Woods



9. "I love to think that animals and humans and plants and fishes and trees and stars and the moon are all connected." -Gloria Vanderbilt



10. "Always remember we are under the same sky, looking at the same moon." -Maxine Lee

11. "I always look up at the moon and see it as the single most romantic place within the cosmos." -Tom Hanks



12. "Be both soft and wild. Just like the moon. Or the storm. Or the sea." -Victoria Erickson

13. "If I tell you there's cheese on the moon, bring the crackers." -Tyronn Lue



14. "Drag me to the moon, to catch a star and seize its brilliance as I'm swept up in amorphous dust." -Bradley Chicho

15. "I am not a person who reaches for the moon as long as I have the stars." -Gertrude Ederle



16. "She and the moon could always be found playing in the darkness." -A.J. Lawless

17. "With freedom, books, flowers, and the moon who could not be happy?" -Oscar Wilde

18. "How many ways can you describe the sky and the moon?" -Toni Morrison



19. "Go slowly, my lovely moon, go slowly." -Khaled Hosseini

20. "Don't worry if you're making waves just by being yourself. The moon does it all the time." -Scott Stabile

