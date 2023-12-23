How exactly do elementary school teachers keep kids focused?

Dec. 22—MITCHELL — Any adult who has been a part of an office staff meeting has likely, at one time or another, found their attention drifting away from the important topics at hand.

It can happen to adults, and it can happen to students in the classroom. That's why teachers put their best effort forward to hold their students' attention during classroom lessons, making sure the lessons they've prepared reach attentive ears and are absorbed.

"At times it's more of a challenge than not," said Becky Roth, principal at L.B. Williams Elementary School in Mitchell.

Getting students to pay attention in class, especially elementary students, has been a challenge faced by teachers since children have gathered in a room to receive their lessons. And it's one of the most important factors in making sure a student has a good educational experience as they take the first steps from kindergarten to high school.

The Center for Literacy and Learning, a Louisiana-based nonprofit organization that specializes in the development and dissemination of leading-edge scientific research, knowledge and best practices that improve teaching and increase student learning, spells that out clearly on its website.

"Attention is the first step in the learning process. We cannot understand, learn or remember that which we do not first attend to," reads

an article titled "What Is Attention?"

by Glenda Thorne and Alice Thomas.

There are a number of factors that can negatively impact a student's ability to pay attention, but one of the biggest is one that many adults would likely understand well. Being well-rested and ready for the start of the day is one of the most important steps to avoid poor attentiveness.

"The impact of sleep is so critical. If there's anything that affects student engagement, it's really about the backstory of 'Are they getting that well-rested type of sleep? What time are they going to bed, what time are they getting up? Are they getting breakfast?'" Roth said. "Are they doing some of those key critical things to help support them through the school day?"

Feeling drowsy or having hunger pangs can set the stage for a long day of having trouble focusing on lessons and materials. When a student doesn't feel their best, it is easy to focus on that instead of the teacher at the front of the classroom.

Teachers have a number of tools and methods at their disposal to help address attentiveness issues, but students being well-rested at the start of the day is a factor that is often out of the control of classroom leaders. That means good communication with parents on such matters is also important.

"We try to talk more about that with parents to get them ready to come to kindergarten, and that's ongoing," Roth said.

But even well-rested students aren't always in the mood to sit and listen quietly. When it comes to general classroom attentiveness, Roth said teachers employ well-thought-out classroom lessons that engage both the individual and the whole student group, collaborate with fellow teachers on approaches to hold students' attention as well as employ time-out measures to allow students a chance to reset and refocus.

Methods like calming corners or movement mazes are two ways to help a student step back from the moment and take a rest from the pressure of the day.

"Sometimes kids need to self-regulate and need to reset after putting too much pressure on themselves. Sometimes we have them in a classroom where we use a calming corner, which is a tool to help them with deep breathing and for them to have their own space," Roth said. "We also have movement mazes in the hallways."

The movement mazes are laid out on the floor of the hallways in adhesive tape where they can do hopscotch, heel-to-toe exercises or yoga poses. It helps "get the wiggles out," Roth said.

Not every approach to enhancing student attentiveness works for every student. That's why teachers and their personal experiences and relationships with their students are perhaps the most important factor in building an attentive classroom.

"That's why we have to get to know what works for them. For every kid. That's why the relationships are so important," Roth said.

Katrina Talley, a first grade teacher at L.B. Williams Elementary who has been a teacher for 14 years, said paying attention is one of the foundations of a good learning experience. To foster that, she starts with engaging activities that encourage student participation. That leads to a deeper understanding of the material being taught.

She agrees that making that one-on-one connection is also paramount, but challenges always pop up.

"Classroom management plays a huge role in this. We as teachers have to make sure that we can manage all of the students," Talley said. "Having a rapport with your students is one of the most important things you can do. Making activities more hands-on instead of a paper and pencil worksheet. I have flexible seating which helps students move instead of always having a standard chair."

Talley likes her students to take movement breaks to make sure they're not just sitting and listening for too long. She also uses positive reinforcement by giving out rewards for students with good attentiveness.

Karla Koons, a kindergarten teacher at L.B. Williams Elementary, who has been teaching for 34 years, noted that students can be distracted by many things, including things going on outside of school. When things aren't necessarily happy at home, it can be seen at school.

"There are many factors that affect how a student is able to learn. Family illness, financial stress, divorce, death or even something as simple as a birthday or holiday can cause children to be less attentive," Koons said. "As a teacher, I can't control what happens outside of our school walls, but I can make the most of my time with my students."

She said she begins her classroom days with some sharing time, listening to each student and learning about what is going on in life and the world. She said it helps foster a family atmosphere in the classroom, and she wants them to embrace that feeling of safety and to know that she cares about them.

Koons said her kindergarten students are generally at the age when they are excited about going to school, but she still tries to break up the day to keep things from getting stale.

"I add singing, dancing movement breaks, games, free choice and fine motor activities all throughout the day so the kids are able to keep their focus," Koons said. "If some students require more movement, I simply teach them ways to ask for a break."

Students with specific issues, such as those with ADHD or those who don't speak English, present their own unique set of challenges. And then there is the issue of fighting too much screen time for students. Roth said elementary students don't have smartphones on their person in class, if they have them at all, but it is important to manage that screen time effectively.

"Limiting that is crucial," Roth said.

The South Dakota Department of Education acknowledges the need to encourage time away from the glowing screens that have a habit of entrancing those who gaze into them.

"Attention is a resource much like time. It is required in order for a student to learn in school, but, like time, there is a limited amount of it," read a statement from the SDDOE in response to a Mitchell Republic inquiry. "Unfortunately, a common issue that has cropped up over the years is that student attention is being diverted to smartphones and other electronic devices. Given the association between learning outcomes, educators realize creative solutions are required to negate the attention-grabbing mechanisms that phones present."

Teachers approach all of those challenges with patience and understanding, as well as seeking out advice from other teachers at the school or in their grade level.

Talley said she utilizes the collective brain trust in the district to her advantage whenever she can.

"I communicate with the first-grade teachers on a weekly basis to hear some approaches and activities that have worked well for them that I haven't tried. You can really learn a lot from your colleagues," Talley said.

Koons agreed that her fellow educators and administration are an invaluable resource when it comes to brainstorming new ideas or approaches to a problem.

"I have amazing colleagues. We often share new ideas that work or those that don't," Koons said. "We have a 30-minute time where we share students and do extra reading activities. We visit frequently to assist each other and make the most of our learning time."

Roth strongly encourages collaboration among teachers. It can provide a mentor-mentee structure where more experienced teachers can bestow their wisdom on newer educators, and new teachers can share their own insights and bring in fresh ideas.

Despite teachers usually being the only adult at the head of a classroom, the art of educating the next generation of young citizens is a group effort. Roth said the staff and faculty at L.B. Williams, along with their fellow leaders at all the schools in the Mitchell School District, will continue to come up with ways to best serve those students.

Roth said L.B. Williams Elementary and the rest of the Mitchell School District continue to pay close attention to the challenges of providing the best educational experience for the youth under their care, including making sure they pay attention themselves.

"Our district I feel has done a great job of collaborating within our building, but also doing that across the way since we have three elementary schools and we can continue to learn from one another and share," Roth said. "That's something that I've always been very proud of about the Mitchell School District. We try to do a lot of collaboration to help one another and grow together as a district."