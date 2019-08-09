Exactly How to Manage 6 Tricky Crohn's Symptoms

From Prevention

If you have Crohn’s disease, you likely know how to handle run-of-the-mill symptoms like stomach pain, diarrhea, and bloating. But what do you do when your condition causes something more serious, like an ulcer or an abscess?



It may not be fun to think about, but knowing the answer to these types of questions is important—and can help keep you healthy. Here’s a look at six of the most challenging symptoms Crohn’s might throw your way—plus your options for managing them.

1. Anal fissures

Serious diarrhea or very large, hard stools can create tears in the thin, moist tissue of the lower rectum. Anal fissures are painful, but the good news is that they’re relatively easy to treat, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK).

The treatment: To soothe the discomfort and promote healing, your doctor might recommend numbing creams or daily sitz baths . If you’re having trouble going to the bathroom, nitrate or calcium channel blocker creams can make bowel movements easier. Botox injections into your sphincter can also help relax the muscle, which reduces pain and spasms, allowing the fissure to heal, according to The American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons (ASCRS).

As for avoiding them in the future? There’s no surefire way to prevent fissures, but avoiding irritating soaps (like ones with fragrances or harsh chemicals), trying not to strain during bowel movements, drinking plenty of water, and eating a fiber-rich diet will all help, says Marc Bernstein, MD, a gastroenterologist at Florida Digestive Health Specialists.

2. Ulcers

Gastrointestinal inflammation related to Crohn’s can cause mouth, stomach, or intestinal ulcers. But the antacids that are typically used to treat stomach ulcers in people without Crohn’s aren’t helpful, cautions Peyton Berookim , MD, FACOF, the Director of the Gastroenterology Institute of Southern California. Antacids neutralize excess acid in the stomach, which aren’t usually the cause of Crohn’s-related ulcers.

The treatment: A Crohn’s-related ulcer may be a sign that your inflammation needs to be managed better. Your doctor might start by checking the ulcer for infection, which can be treated with antibiotics. If it’s not infected, the next step is to take medication to suppress the inflammation, Dr. Bernstein says. “There are different options ranging from pills to IV infusions,” he adds. You probably won't need surgery—it's only necessary if the ulcer causes a tear in your intestinal lining.

3. Bowel obstructions

Crohn’s-related inflammation can make the intestine swell and grow narrower, creating blockages that prevent food from passing through. Bowel obstructions often lead to pain, cramping, vomiting, constipation, and swelling—and they can be life-threatening, according to the National Library of Medicine .

The treatment: If you suspect that you have an obstruction, see your doctor ASAP. While complete blockages usually require surgery, partial ones may not. “Anti-inflammatory medications and resting the bowel by not eating can help relieve the inflammation that may be driving the intestinal narrowing,” Dr. Bernstein says. That might mean temporarily getting your nutrition through IV fluids, then moving on to a liquid diet before transitioning back to solid foods.