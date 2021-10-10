Here’s Exactly How Much Savings You Need To Retire In Your State

Alexandria Bova
·9 min read
RyanJLane / Getty Images
RyanJLane / Getty Images

The average American's lack of savings paints a fairly discouraging picture of retirement. A 2019 GOBankingRates survey found that 64% are expected to retire with less than $10,000 in savings. Many Americans see themselves working past age 65 out of financial necessity, according to the Pew Charitable Trusts, with some people planning to never retire at all.

See: 42 Easy Ways To Save For Retirement

But the amount of money you need to retire depends on where you live, due to state-by-state differences in the cost of living. In some areas of the country, a nest egg of $700,000 may be sizable enough for retirement. In other regions, you have to build up your savings even more to reach at least $1 million in retirement funds.

To find out exactly how much you need saved to retire, GOBankingRates calculated annual expenditures for a retired person in every state after deducting Social Security income, based on data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. The study assumed that you would draw down your savings by 4% every year to cover your living expenses, and states were ranked from the smallest nest egg needed to the biggest.

GOBankingRates found that residents of many Southeastern and Southwestern states won't have to put away nearly as much money for retirement, with states like Mississippi and Oklahoma requiring less than $700,000 in savings to retire. However, the Northeastern states aren't so lucky -- they claimed seven spots among the bottom 10 states. To ensure smooth sailing in your golden years, make sure you're using the right tools to save for retirement.

Last updated: Jan. 14, 2021

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

1. Mississippi

  • Annual cost of living: $42,976.70

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $26,670.86

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $666,772

Take Action: Do These 13 Things To Boost Your Retirement Savings Now

JTSorrell / Getty Images
JTSorrell / Getty Images

2. Oklahoma

  • Annual cost of living: $43,790.46

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $27,484.62

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $687,116

Check Out: How Long $1 Million in Savings Will Last in Every State

plherrera / Getty Images
plherrera / Getty Images

3. Arkansas

  • Annual cost of living: $44,197.34

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $27,891.50

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $697,288

Sean Pavone / Getty Images
Sean Pavone / Getty Images

4. Kansas

  • Annual cost of living: $44,451.64

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $28,145.80

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $703,645

Are High-Yield Savings Accounts Worth It? Here’s Everything You Need To Know

benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

5. Tennessee

  • Annual cost of living: $44,604.22

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $28,298.38

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $707,460

Starcevic / Getty Images
Starcevic / Getty Images

6. New Mexico

  • Annual cost of living: $45,112.82

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $28,806.98

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $720,175

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Alabama

  • Annual cost of living: $45,265.40

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $28,959.56

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $723,989

STLJB / Shutterstock.com
STLJB / Shutterstock.com

8. Missouri

  • Annual cost of living: $45,316.26

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $29,010.42

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $725,261

Davel5957 / Getty Images
Davel5957 / Getty Images

9. Michigan

  • Annual cost of living: $45,621.42

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $29,315.58

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $732,890

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images

10. Georgia

  • Annual cost of living: $45,824.86

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $29,519.02

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $737,976

f11photo / Shutterstock.com
f11photo / Shutterstock.com

11. Indiana

  • Annual cost of living: $46,130.02

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $29,824.18

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $745,605

allaalexandra / Shutterstock.com
allaalexandra / Shutterstock.com

12. West Virginia

  • Annual cost of living: $46,486.04

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $30,180.20

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $754,505

MidwestWilderness / Getty Images/iStockphoto
MidwestWilderness / Getty Images/iStockphoto

13. Nebraska

  • Annual cost of living: $46,638.62

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $30,332.78

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $758,320

kanonsky / Getty Images
kanonsky / Getty Images

14. Texas

  • Annual cost of living: $46,791.20

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $30,485.36

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $762,134

Learn: What Is a Savings Bond and How Does It Work?

pabradyphoto / Getty Images
pabradyphoto / Getty Images

15. Iowa

  • Annual cost of living: $46,994.64

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $30,688.80

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $767,220

aceshot / Getty Images/iStockphoto
aceshot / Getty Images/iStockphoto

16. Ohio

  • Annual cost of living: $47,198.08

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $30,892.24

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $772,306

f11photo / Shutterstock.com
f11photo / Shutterstock.com

17. Louisiana

  • Annual cost of living: $47,248.94

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $30,943.10

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $773,578

Thomas Kelley / Shutterstock.com
Thomas Kelley / Shutterstock.com

18. Kentucky

  • Annual cost of living: $47,299.80

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $30,993.96

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $774,849

KingWu / Getty Images
KingWu / Getty Images

19. Idaho

  • Annual cost of living: $48,215.28

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $31,909.44

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $797,736

traveler1116 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
traveler1116 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

20. North Carolina

  • Annual cost of living: $48,215.28

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $31,909.44

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $797,736

TriggerPhoto / Getty Images
TriggerPhoto / Getty Images

21. South Carolina

  • Annual cost of living: $48,367.86

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $32,062.02

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $801,551

xavierarnau / Getty Images
xavierarnau / Getty Images

22. Illinois

  • Annual cost of living: $48,469.58

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $32,163.74

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $804,094

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

23. Wisconsin

  • Annual cost of living: $48,774.74

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $32,468.90

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $811,723

georgeclerk / iStock.com
georgeclerk / iStock.com

24. Utah

  • Annual cost of living: $48,927.32

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $32,621.48

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $815,537

SL_Photography / Getty Images
SL_Photography / Getty Images

25. South Dakota

  • Annual cost of living: $49,079.90

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $32,774.06

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $819,352

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

26. North Dakota

  • Annual cost of living: $49,130.76

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $32,824.92

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $820,623

vale_t / Getty Images
vale_t / Getty Images

27. Florida

  • Annual cost of living: $50,046.24

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $33,740.40

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $843,510

Find Out: Where To Get 5% Interest Savings Accounts

Terry Kelly / Shutterstock.com
Terry Kelly / Shutterstock.com

28. Arizona

  • Annual cost of living: $50,809.14

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $34,503.30

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $862,583

3841128876 / Shutterstock.com
3841128876 / Shutterstock.com

29. Minnesota

  • Annual cost of living: $51,165.16

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $34,859.32

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $871,483

benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

30. Pennsylvania

  • Annual cost of living: $51,266.88

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $34,961.04

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $874,026

Sherry V Smith / Shutterstock.com
Sherry V Smith / Shutterstock.com

31. Virginia

  • Annual cost of living: $51,724.62

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $35,418.78

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $885,470

What's the Difference? Money Market Accounts vs. Savings Accounts

WitGorski / Getty Images
WitGorski / Getty Images

32. Wyoming

  • Annual cost of living: $51,877.20

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $35,571.36

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $889,284

tobiasjo / Getty Images
tobiasjo / Getty Images

33. Nevada

  • Annual cost of living: $52,284.08

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $35,978.24

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $899,456

pascaluehli / Getty Images/iStockphoto
pascaluehli / Getty Images/iStockphoto

34. Colorado

  • Annual cost of living: $52,640.10

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $36,334.26

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $908,357

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

35. New Hampshire

  • Annual cost of living: $54,572.78

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $38,266.94

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $956,674

Robert Kirk / Getty Images
Robert Kirk / Getty Images

36. Delaware

  • Annual cost of living: $54,725.36

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $38,419.52

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $960,488

urbancow / Getty Images
urbancow / Getty Images

37. Montana

  • Annual cost of living: $54,827.08

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $38,521.24

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $963,031

AnSyvanych / Getty Images
AnSyvanych / Getty Images

38. Washington

  • Annual cost of living: $56,454.60

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $40,148.76

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $1,003,719

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

39. Vermont

  • Annual cost of living: $58,743.30

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $42,437.46

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $1,060,937

Don't Miss: Best Online Savings Accounts for Earning High-Yield Profits

Paulaandreaonline / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Paulaandreaonline / Getty Images/iStockphoto

40. Maine

  • Annual cost of living: $59,658.78

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $43,352.94

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $1,083,824

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

41. Rhode Island

  • Annual cost of living: $60,269.10

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $43,963.26

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $1,099,082

littleny / Getty Images
littleny / Getty Images

42. New Jersey

  • Annual cost of living: $63,269.84

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $46,964.00

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $1,174,100

benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

43. Connecticut

  • Annual cost of living: $63,676.72

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $47,370.88

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $1,184,272

emperorcosar / Shutterstock.com
emperorcosar / Shutterstock.com

44. Alaska

  • Annual cost of living: $64,846.50

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $48,540.66

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $1,213,517

See: The Best Savings Accounts of 2020

Rafael Vilches Rey / Getty Images
Rafael Vilches Rey / Getty Images

45. Maryland

  • Annual cost of living: $65,863.70

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $49,557.86

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $1,238,947

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images

46. Massachusetts

  • Annual cost of living: $66,270.58

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $49,964.74

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $1,249,119

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

47. New York

  • Annual cost of living: $68,661.00

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $52,355.16

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $1,308,879

4nadia / Getty Images
4nadia / Getty Images

48. Oregon

  • Annual cost of living: $69,678.20

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $53,372.36

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $1,334,309

anouchka / Getty Images
anouchka / Getty Images

49. California

  • Annual cost of living: $71,102.28

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $54,796.44

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $1,369,911

jimfeng / Getty Images
jimfeng / Getty Images

50. Hawaii

  • Annual cost of living: $102,381.18

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $86,075.34

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $2,151,884

More From GOBankingRates

Methodology: To determine exactly how much you need to retire in your state, GOBankingRates found the annual cost of expenditures for a retired person in each state by multiplying the 65-and-older expenditures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2018 Consumer Expenditure Survey by the cost-of-living index for each state from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center's cost-of-living series for the third quarter of 2019. GOBankingRates divided each state’s annual expenditures -- minus the annual Social Security income, as sourced from the Social Security Administration's Monthly Statistical Snapshot of November 2019 -- by 0.04, assuming that a retired person would draw down their savings by 4% each year to pay for living expenses. All data used to conduct this study was compiled and verified on Dec. 13, 2019.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s Exactly How Much Savings You Need To Retire In Your State

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories