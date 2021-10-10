Here’s Exactly How Much Savings You Need To Retire In Your State

RyanJLane / Getty Images

The average American's lack of savings paints a fairly discouraging picture of retirement. A 2019 GOBankingRates survey found that 64% are expected to retire with less than $10,000 in savings. Many Americans see themselves working past age 65 out of financial necessity, according to the Pew Charitable Trusts, with some people planning to never retire at all.

But the amount of money you need to retire depends on where you live, due to state-by-state differences in the cost of living. In some areas of the country, a nest egg of $700,000 may be sizable enough for retirement. In other regions, you have to build up your savings even more to reach at least $1 million in retirement funds.

To find out exactly how much you need saved to retire, GOBankingRates calculated annual expenditures for a retired person in every state after deducting Social Security income, based on data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. The study assumed that you would draw down your savings by 4% every year to cover your living expenses, and states were ranked from the smallest nest egg needed to the biggest.

GOBankingRates found that residents of many Southeastern and Southwestern states won't have to put away nearly as much money for retirement, with states like Mississippi and Oklahoma requiring less than $700,000 in savings to retire. However, the Northeastern states aren't so lucky -- they claimed seven spots among the bottom 10 states. To ensure smooth sailing in your golden years, make sure you're using the right tools to save for retirement.

Last updated: Jan. 14, 2021

1. Mississippi

Annual cost of living: $42,976.70

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $26,670.86

How much you need in savings to retire: $666,772

2. Oklahoma

Annual cost of living: $43,790.46

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $27,484.62

How much you need in savings to retire: $687,116

3. Arkansas

Annual cost of living: $44,197.34

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $27,891.50

How much you need in savings to retire: $697,288

4. Kansas

Annual cost of living: $44,451.64

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $28,145.80

How much you need in savings to retire: $703,645

5. Tennessee

Annual cost of living: $44,604.22

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $28,298.38

How much you need in savings to retire: $707,460

6. New Mexico

Annual cost of living: $45,112.82

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $28,806.98

How much you need in savings to retire: $720,175

7. Alabama

Annual cost of living: $45,265.40

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $28,959.56

How much you need in savings to retire: $723,989

8. Missouri

Annual cost of living: $45,316.26

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $29,010.42

How much you need in savings to retire: $725,261

9. Michigan

Annual cost of living: $45,621.42

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $29,315.58

How much you need in savings to retire: $732,890

10. Georgia

Annual cost of living: $45,824.86

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $29,519.02

How much you need in savings to retire: $737,976

11. Indiana

Annual cost of living: $46,130.02

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $29,824.18

How much you need in savings to retire: $745,605

12. West Virginia

Annual cost of living: $46,486.04

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $30,180.20

How much you need in savings to retire: $754,505

13. Nebraska

Annual cost of living: $46,638.62

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $30,332.78

How much you need in savings to retire: $758,320

14. Texas

Annual cost of living: $46,791.20

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $30,485.36

How much you need in savings to retire: $762,134

15. Iowa

Annual cost of living: $46,994.64

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $30,688.80

How much you need in savings to retire: $767,220

16. Ohio

Annual cost of living: $47,198.08

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $30,892.24

How much you need in savings to retire: $772,306

17. Louisiana

Annual cost of living: $47,248.94

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $30,943.10

How much you need in savings to retire: $773,578

18. Kentucky

Annual cost of living: $47,299.80

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $30,993.96

How much you need in savings to retire: $774,849

19. Idaho

Annual cost of living: $48,215.28

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $31,909.44

How much you need in savings to retire: $797,736

20. North Carolina

Annual cost of living: $48,215.28

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $31,909.44

How much you need in savings to retire: $797,736

21. South Carolina

Annual cost of living: $48,367.86

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $32,062.02

How much you need in savings to retire: $801,551

22. Illinois

Annual cost of living: $48,469.58

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $32,163.74

How much you need in savings to retire: $804,094

23. Wisconsin

Annual cost of living: $48,774.74

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $32,468.90

How much you need in savings to retire: $811,723

24. Utah

Annual cost of living: $48,927.32

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $32,621.48

How much you need in savings to retire: $815,537

25. South Dakota

Annual cost of living: $49,079.90

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $32,774.06

How much you need in savings to retire: $819,352

26. North Dakota

Annual cost of living: $49,130.76

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $32,824.92

How much you need in savings to retire: $820,623

27. Florida

Annual cost of living: $50,046.24

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $33,740.40

How much you need in savings to retire: $843,510

28. Arizona

Annual cost of living: $50,809.14

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $34,503.30

How much you need in savings to retire: $862,583

29. Minnesota

Annual cost of living: $51,165.16

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $34,859.32

How much you need in savings to retire: $871,483

30. Pennsylvania

Annual cost of living: $51,266.88

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $34,961.04

How much you need in savings to retire: $874,026

31. Virginia

Annual cost of living: $51,724.62

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $35,418.78

How much you need in savings to retire: $885,470

32. Wyoming

Annual cost of living: $51,877.20

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $35,571.36

How much you need in savings to retire: $889,284

33. Nevada

Annual cost of living: $52,284.08

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $35,978.24

How much you need in savings to retire: $899,456

34. Colorado

Annual cost of living: $52,640.10

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $36,334.26

How much you need in savings to retire: $908,357

35. New Hampshire

Annual cost of living: $54,572.78

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $38,266.94

How much you need in savings to retire: $956,674

36. Delaware

Annual cost of living: $54,725.36

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $38,419.52

How much you need in savings to retire: $960,488

37. Montana

Annual cost of living: $54,827.08

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $38,521.24

How much you need in savings to retire: $963,031

38. Washington

Annual cost of living: $56,454.60

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $40,148.76

How much you need in savings to retire: $1,003,719

39. Vermont

Annual cost of living: $58,743.30

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $42,437.46

How much you need in savings to retire: $1,060,937

40. Maine

Annual cost of living: $59,658.78

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $43,352.94

How much you need in savings to retire: $1,083,824

41. Rhode Island

Annual cost of living: $60,269.10

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $43,963.26

How much you need in savings to retire: $1,099,082

42. New Jersey

Annual cost of living: $63,269.84

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $46,964.00

How much you need in savings to retire: $1,174,100

43. Connecticut

Annual cost of living: $63,676.72

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $47,370.88

How much you need in savings to retire: $1,184,272

44. Alaska

Annual cost of living: $64,846.50

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $48,540.66

How much you need in savings to retire: $1,213,517

45. Maryland

Annual cost of living: $65,863.70

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $49,557.86

How much you need in savings to retire: $1,238,947

46. Massachusetts

Annual cost of living: $66,270.58

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $49,964.74

How much you need in savings to retire: $1,249,119

47. New York

Annual cost of living: $68,661.00

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $52,355.16

How much you need in savings to retire: $1,308,879

48. Oregon

Annual cost of living: $69,678.20

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $53,372.36

How much you need in savings to retire: $1,334,309

49. California

Annual cost of living: $71,102.28

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $54,796.44

How much you need in savings to retire: $1,369,911

50. Hawaii

Annual cost of living: $102,381.18

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $86,075.34

How much you need in savings to retire: $2,151,884

Methodology: To determine exactly how much you need to retire in your state, GOBankingRates found the annual cost of expenditures for a retired person in each state by multiplying the 65-and-older expenditures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2018 Consumer Expenditure Survey by the cost-of-living index for each state from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center's cost-of-living series for the third quarter of 2019. GOBankingRates divided each state’s annual expenditures -- minus the annual Social Security income, as sourced from the Social Security Administration's Monthly Statistical Snapshot of November 2019 -- by 0.04, assuming that a retired person would draw down their savings by 4% each year to pay for living expenses. All data used to conduct this study was compiled and verified on Dec. 13, 2019.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s Exactly How Much Savings You Need To Retire In Your State