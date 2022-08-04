Here’s Exactly How Much Savings You Need To Retire in Your State

Jordan Rosenfeld
·9 min read
Brainsil / iStock.com
Brainsil / iStock.com

The average American's lack of savings paints a fairly discouraging picture of retirement.

A GOBankingRates survey found that 40% of Americans have less than $300 in savings - putting a crimp in retirement funds. Many Americans see themselves working past age 65 out of financial necessity, according to the Pew Charitable Trusts, with some people planning to never retire at all. The pandemic also threw some people's futures into question, especially those who had to draw from retirement savings during job loss or furlough.

Here It Is: Our 2022 Small Business Spotlight
Read More: 7 Things You Should Never Do When Planning For Retirement

But the amount of money you need to retire depends on where you live, due to state-by-state differences in the cost of living. In some areas of the country, a nest egg of a bit more than $500,000 may be sizable enough for retirement. In other regions, you have to build up your savings even more to reach at least $1.8 million in retirement funds.

To find out exactly how much you need saved to retire, GOBankingRates calculated annual expenditures for a retired person in every state after deducting Social Security income, based on data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. The study assumed that you would draw down your savings by 4% every year to cover your living expenses, and states were ranked from the smallest nest egg needed to the biggest.

GOBankingRates found that residents of many Southeastern and Southwestern states won't have to put away nearly as much money for retirement, with states such Mississippi and Kansas requiring less than $550,000 in savings to retire. However, the residents of the Northeastern states aren't so lucky -- they claimed seven spots among the bottom 10 states for the cost of retirement.

To ensure smooth sailing in your golden years, make sure you're using the right tools to save for retirement.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

1. Mississippi

  • Annual cost of living: $39,633.31

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $20,213.83

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $505,346

Tyler Mabie / Shutterstock.com
Tyler Mabie / Shutterstock.com

2. Kansas

  • Annual cost of living: $41,155.84

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $21,736.36

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $543,409

Poll: Do You Think You Will Be Able To Retire at Age 65?

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. (tie) Alabama

  • Annual cost of living: $41,821.94

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $22,402.46

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $560,062

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

3. (tie) Oklahoma

  • Annual cost of living: $41,821.94

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $22,402.46

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $560,062

Nate Hovee / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Nate Hovee / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Georgia

  • Annual cost of living: $42,250.15

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $22,830.67

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $570,767

benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

6. Tennessee

  • Annual cost of living: $42,345.31

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $22,925.83

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $573,146

STLJB / Shutterstock.com
STLJB / Shutterstock.com

7. Missouri

  • Annual cost of living: $42,795.94

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $23,306.46

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $582,662

pabradyphoto / Getty Images
pabradyphoto / Getty Images

8. Iowa

  • Annual cost of living: $42,773.52

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $23,354.04

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $583,851

DavidByronKeener / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DavidByronKeener / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. West Virginia

  • Annual cost of living: $43,059.00

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $23,639.52

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $590,988

f11photo / Shutterstock.com
f11photo / Shutterstock.com

10. Indiana

  • Annual cost of living: $43,106.57

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $23,687.09

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $592,177

plherrera / Getty Images
plherrera / Getty Images

11. Arkansas

  • Annual cost of living: $43,249.31

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $23,829.83

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $595,746

Starcevic / Getty Images
Starcevic / Getty Images

12. New Mexico

  • Annual cost of living: $43,296.89

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $23,877.41

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $596,935

Davel5957 / Getty Images
Davel5957 / Getty Images

13. (tie) Michigan

  • Annual cost of living: $43,439.63

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $24,020.15

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $600,504

aceshot / Getty Images/iStockphoto
aceshot / Getty Images/iStockphoto

13. (tie) Ohio

  • Annual cost of living: $43,439.63

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $24,020.15

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $600,504

kanonsky / Getty Images
kanonsky / Getty Images

15. Texas

  • Annual cost of living: $43,820.26

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $24,400.78

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $610,019

f11photo / Shutterstock.com
f11photo / Shutterstock.com

16. Louisiana

  • Annual cost of living: $44,248.47

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $24,828.99

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $620,725

Thomas Kelley / Shutterstock.com
Thomas Kelley / Shutterstock.com

17. Kentucky

  • Annual cost of living: $44,296.05

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $24,876.57

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $621,914

TriggerPhoto / Getty Images
TriggerPhoto / Getty Images

18. South Carolina

  • Annual cost of living: $44,533.94

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $25,114.46

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $627,861

MidwestWilderness / Getty Images/iStockphoto
MidwestWilderness / Getty Images/iStockphoto

19. Nebraska

  • Annual cost of living: $44,581.52

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $25,162.04

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $629,051

xavierarnau / Getty Images
xavierarnau / Getty Images

20. (tie) Illinois

  • Annual cost of living: $44,867.00

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $25,447.52

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $636,188

WitGorski / Getty Images
WitGorski / Getty Images

20. (tie) Wyoming

  • Annual cost of living: $44,867.00

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $25,447.52

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $636,188

traveler1116 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
traveler1116 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

22. North Carolina

  • Annual cost of living: $45,533.10

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $26,113.62

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $652,841

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

23. Wisconsin

  • Annual cost of living: $45,866.16

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $26,446.68

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $661,167

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

24. North Dakota

  • Annual cost of living: $46,723

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $27,303

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $682,577

georgeclerk / iStock.com
georgeclerk / iStock.com

25. Utah

  • Annual cost of living: $47,103.21

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $27,683.73

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $692,093

3841128876 / Shutterstock.com
3841128876 / Shutterstock.com

26. Minnesota

  • Annual cost of living: $47,579

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $28,159.52

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $703,988

vale_t / Getty Images
vale_t / Getty Images

27. Florida

  • Annual cost of living: $47,721.74

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $28,302.26

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $707,556

urbancow / Getty Images
urbancow / Getty Images

28. Montana

  • Annual cost of living: $47,912.05

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $28,492.57

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $712,314

SL_Photography / Getty Images
SL_Photography / Getty Images

29. South Dakota

  • Annual cost of living: $48,055

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $28,635

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $715,883

Sherry V Smith / Shutterstock.com
Sherry V Smith / Shutterstock.com

30. Virginia

  • Annual cost of living: $48,435

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $29,016

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $725,399

KingWu / Getty Images
KingWu / Getty Images

31. Idaho

  • Annual cost of living: $48,578

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $29,159

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $728,967

benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

32. Pennsylvania

  • Annual cost of living: $48,768

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $29,349

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $733,725

Terry Kelly / Shutterstock.com
Terry Kelly / Shutterstock.com

33. Arizona

  • Annual cost of living: $49,102

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $29,682

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $742,051

pascaluehli / Getty Images/iStockphoto
pascaluehli / Getty Images/iStockphoto

34. Colorado

  • Annual cost of living: $50,101

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $30,681

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $767,030

tobiasjo / Getty Images
tobiasjo / Getty Images

35. Nevada

  • Annual cost of living: $50,576

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $31,157

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $778,925

Robert Kirk / Getty Images
Robert Kirk / Getty Images

36. Delaware

  • Annual cost of living: $51,338

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $31,918

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $797,957

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

37. New Hampshire

  • Annual cost of living: $52,289

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $32,870

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $821,746

AnSyvanych / Getty Images
AnSyvanych / Getty Images

38. Washington

  • Annual cost of living: $53,098

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $33,679

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $841,967

Paulaandreaonline / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Paulaandreaonline / Getty Images/iStockphoto

39. Maine

  • Annual cost of living: $54,716

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $35,296

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $882,409

littleny / Getty Images
littleny / Getty Images

40. New Jersey

  • Annual cost of living: $54,811

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $35,392

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $884,788

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

41. Vermont

  • Annual cost of living: $55,667

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $36,248

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $906,199

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

42. Rhode Island

  • Annual cost of living: $55,763

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $36,343

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $908,578

benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

43. Connecticut

  • Annual cost of living: $57,856.06

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $38,436.58

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $960,915

Rafael Vilches Rey / Getty Images
Rafael Vilches Rey / Getty Images

44. Maryland

  • Annual cost of living: $58,997.96

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $39,578.48

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $989,462

emperorcosar / Shutterstock.com
emperorcosar / Shutterstock.com

45. Alaska

  • Annual cost of living: $60,473

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $41,053

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $1,026,336

4nadia / Getty Images
4nadia / Getty Images

46. Oregon

  • Annual cost of living: $61,900.28

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $42,480.80

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $1,062,020

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images

47. Massachusetts

  • Annual cost of living: $64,232

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $44,812

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $1,120,304

anouchka / Getty Images
anouchka / Getty Images

48. California

  • Annual cost of living: $67,657

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $48,238

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $1,205,946

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

49. New York

  • Annual cost of living: $70,512

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $51,093

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $1,277,315

jimfeng / Getty Images
jimfeng / Getty Images

50. Hawaii

  • Annual cost of living: $91,970.21

  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $72,550.73

  • How much you need in savings to retire: $1,813,768

More From GOBankingRates

Jordan Rosenfeld, Jami Farkas and Alexandria Bova contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: In order to find out exactly how much you need to retire in your state, GOBankingRates found the annual cost of expenditures for a retired person in each state by multiplying the 65 year and older expenditures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2020 Consumer Expenditure Survey by the cost of living index for each state from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center's 2021 cost of living series. To find how much money a retired person would need to save, we divided each state's annual expenditures, minus the annual Social Security income as sourced from the Social Security Administration's Monthly Statistical Snapshot, March 2022, by .04, assuming drawing down savings by 4 percent each year to pay for living expenses. All data was collected and is up to date as of May 9, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s Exactly How Much Savings You Need To Retire in Your State

Recommended Stories

  • This savings account is now paying 5% — plus other accounts that offer $100+ cash bonuses and more

    The national average interest rate for savings accounts is a paltry 0.11%, according to Bankrate data from July 27. Many online banks offer rates far higher than the national average — something you may want to consider as pros say that despite high inflation, most Americans need somewhere between 3-12 months of income in a safe spot like a high-yield savings account. “A good way to combat inflation is to seek out higher interest rates on savings accounts which slows the impact of inflation on your cash,” says Chanelle Bessette, banking expert at NerdWallet.

  • 15 Most Important Assets That Will Increase Your Net Worth

    Your net worth is more than just the balance in your bank account. It's a measure of your financial health. Here It Is: Our 2022 Small Business SpotlightLearn: 7 Things You Should Never Do When...

  • Younger Americans May Be Sorely Underestimating Their Retirement Savings Needs

    It's not a secret that saving independently is an essential step toward attaining financial security during retirement. If you're in the $250,000 or under camp, you may be setting yourself up for a world of financial stress in retirement. The money you bring with you into retirement is money that potentially needs to last for decades.

  • 16 Ways To Save Money on Food Now That Prices Are Rising

    If you want to get the best grocery deals, you have to do a little work, but that'll turn into a lot of savings. Read on for tips on scoring these deals.

  • Inflation Money Tips: Top Advice for Saving and Spending

    The bad news for anyone whose budget is struggling to keep up with rising prices is that inflation is not yet starting to cool. While things appeared to be moving in the right direction in April, May...

  • 34 Dollar Store Secrets You Need To Know Before You Shop

    Dollar stores are known for their incredible deals -- but there are ways to save even more on their already low prices. Learn More: 9 Bills You Should Never Put on AutopayFind Out: 7 Things You Should...

  • 6 Signs You Can’t Afford To Retire

    No matter how old you are, retirement should be a goal you're planning for and working toward. Unfortunately, many people aren't on track. Read More: 10 Reasons You Should Claim Social Security...

  • The Downsides of Retirement That Nobody Talks About

    The realities you face when you stop working might be a far cry from your retirement dream. Of course, retiring broke or not being able to retire at all are among the worst-case scenarios. See: Best...

  • How to Stop Stressing About Financial Wellness & Achieve It Instead

    Money is the No. 1 stressor for most adults. You may be struggling with credit card debt, an emergency that involves a large expenditure or whether you are saving enough for retirement. The pandemic has added an extra layer of … Continue reading → The post What Is Financial Wellness? How Do You Achieve It? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Dollar Stores: Expert Advice for Getting the Best Deals

    No matter where you shop these days, you need a strategy to keep the most money in your pocket. Where are the best deals this week? Which store has the best digital coupons? Who marks down meat every...

  • How the FIRE movement saved me from myself

    The idea of gaining the kind of financial independence that allows you to quit working and live your best life has gained traction with the mainstream over the last few years. The so-called FIRE movement (short for Financial Independence, Retire Early) has become especially popular among millennials who have had a more challenging time with financial independence than previous generations and need more guidance on navigating the world of money management. I learned about FIRE by way of travel ha

  • 14 Key Signs You Will Run Out of Money in Retirement

    You don't want to go broke in retirement. Despite all your preparation, however, you might discover that your retirement is going to cost more than you planned. Here It Is: Our 2022 Small Business...

  • Michelle Singletary Has 1 Tip to Help You Take Control of Your Spending

    If you've been spending more than you'd like lately, personal finance columnist Michelle Singletary has one helpful tip. Singletary has even said that some of the families she works with save over $1,000 per month this way. On the Motley Fool Money podcast, she said eating out is the third-largest expense in many people's budgets.

  • How to protect your wealth from rising interest rates – and make money

    The Bank of England has announced the biggest increase to the Bank Rate in 27 years later today as it combats runaway inflation.

  • Avoid These 8 Money Mistakes When You Get a Raise

    Few things bring more joy than getting a pay raise, especially if you are struggling financially. As nearly two-thirds of Americans live paycheck to paycheck, according to a recent study by PYMNTS.com...

  • Tips for Successful Retirement Investing

    Choosing the right investments is only one piece of the retirement planning puzzle. Here are six tips to keep in mind as you save and invest for retirement.

  • The best credit cards to save money on gas

    The right gas rewards card could help you earn cash back or points each time you fill up—or even when you're spending money elsewhere.

  • Granite City man pleads guilty to defrauding bank of $157,000. How did he do it?

    He schemed to defraud Commerce Bank of more than $157,000 since 2018.

  • Consumer Debt Hits Record $16 Trillion as Credit Card Use Surges During Inflation. Here's How to Stay Safe

    At a time when credit card balances are rising, it's important to protect yourself from credit card debt as much as possible.

  • 40 Things To Do To Retire by 40

    The FIRE movement (financial independence, retire early) inspired a generation of young savers to spend as little as possible, earn the maximum income and save money with an almost religious fervor....