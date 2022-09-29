Here’s Exactly How Much Savings You Need To Retire in Your State

FG Trade / iStock.com

The average American's lack of savings paints a fairly discouraging picture of retirement.

A GOBankingRates survey found that 40% of Americans have less than $300 in savings - putting a crimp in retirement funds. Many Americans see themselves working past age 65 out of financial necessity, according to the Pew Charitable Trusts, with some people planning to never retire at all. The pandemic also threw some people's futures into question, especially those who had to draw from retirement savings during job loss or furlough.

But the amount of money you need to retire depends on where you live, due to state-by-state differences in the cost of living. In some areas of the country, a nest egg of a bit more than $500,000 may be sizable enough for retirement. In other regions, you have to build up your savings even more to reach at least $1.8 million in retirement funds.

To find out exactly how much you need saved to retire, GOBankingRates calculated annual expenditures for a retired person in every state after deducting Social Security income, based on data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. The study assumed that you would draw down your savings by 4% every year to cover your living expenses, and states were ranked from the smallest nest egg needed to the biggest.

GOBankingRates found that residents of many Southeastern and Southwestern states won't have to put away nearly as much money for retirement, with states such Mississippi and Kansas requiring less than $550,000 in savings to retire. However, the residents of the Northeastern states aren't so lucky -- they claimed seven spots among the bottom 10 states for the cost of retirement.

To ensure smooth sailing in your golden years, make sure you're using the right tools to save for retirement.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

1. Mississippi

Annual cost of living: $39,633.31

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $20,213.83

How much you need in savings to retire: $505,346

Tyler Mabie / Shutterstock.com

2. Kansas

Annual cost of living: $41,155.84

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $21,736.36

How much you need in savings to retire: $543,409

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. (tie) Alabama

Annual cost of living: $41,821.94

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $22,402.46

How much you need in savings to retire: $560,062

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

3. (tie) Oklahoma

Annual cost of living: $41,821.94

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $22,402.46

How much you need in savings to retire: $560,062

Nate Hovee / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Georgia

Annual cost of living: $42,250.15

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $22,830.67

How much you need in savings to retire: $570,767

benedek / Getty Images

6. Tennessee

Annual cost of living: $42,345.31

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $22,925.83

How much you need in savings to retire: $573,146

STLJB / Shutterstock.com

7. Missouri

Annual cost of living: $42,795.94

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $23,306.46

How much you need in savings to retire: $582,662

pabradyphoto / Getty Images

8. Iowa

Annual cost of living: $42,773.52

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $23,354.04

How much you need in savings to retire: $583,851

DavidByronKeener / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. West Virginia

Annual cost of living: $43,059.00

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $23,639.52

How much you need in savings to retire: $590,988

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

10. Indiana

Annual cost of living: $43,106.57

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $23,687.09

How much you need in savings to retire: $592,177

plherrera / Getty Images

11. Arkansas

Annual cost of living: $43,249.31

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $23,829.83

How much you need in savings to retire: $595,746

Starcevic / Getty Images

12. New Mexico

Annual cost of living: $43,296.89

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $23,877.41

How much you need in savings to retire: $596,935

Davel5957 / Getty Images

13. (tie) Michigan

Annual cost of living: $43,439.63

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $24,020.15

How much you need in savings to retire: $600,504

aceshot / Getty Images/iStockphoto

13. (tie) Ohio

Annual cost of living: $43,439.63

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $24,020.15

How much you need in savings to retire: $600,504

kanonsky / Getty Images

15. Texas

Annual cost of living: $43,820.26

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $24,400.78

How much you need in savings to retire: $610,019

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

16. Louisiana

Annual cost of living: $44,248.47

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $24,828.99

How much you need in savings to retire: $620,725

Thomas Kelley / Shutterstock.com

17. Kentucky

Annual cost of living: $44,296.05

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $24,876.57

How much you need in savings to retire: $621,914

TriggerPhoto / Getty Images

18. South Carolina

Annual cost of living: $44,533.94

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $25,114.46

How much you need in savings to retire: $627,861

MidwestWilderness / Getty Images/iStockphoto

19. Nebraska

Annual cost of living: $44,581.52

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $25,162.04

How much you need in savings to retire: $629,051

xavierarnau / Getty Images

20. (tie) Illinois

Annual cost of living: $44,867.00

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $25,447.52

How much you need in savings to retire: $636,188

WitGorski / Getty Images

20. (tie) Wyoming

Annual co st of living: $44,867.00

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $25,447.52

How much you need in savings to retire: $636,188

traveler1116 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

22. North Carolina

Annual cost of living: $45,533.10

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $26,113.62

How much you need in savings to retire: $652,841

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

23. Wisconsin

Annual cost of living: $45,866.16

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $26,446.68

How much you need in savings to retire: $661,167

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

24. North Dakota

Annual cost of living: $46,723

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $27,303

How much you need in savings to retire: $682,577

georgeclerk / iStock.com

25. Utah

Annual cost of living: $47,103.21

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $27,683.73

How much you need in savings to retire: $692,093

3841128876 / Shutterstock.com

26. Minnesota

Annual cost of living: $47,579

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $28,159.52

How much you need in savings to retire: $703,988

vale_t / Getty Images

27. Florida

Annual cost of living: $47,721.74

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $28,302.26

How much you need in savings to retire: $707,556

urbancow / Getty Images

28. Montana

Annual cost of living: $47,912.05

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $28,492.57

How much you need in savings to retire: $712,314

SL_Photography / Getty Images

29. South Dakota

Annual cost of living: $48,055

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $28,635

How much you need in savings to retire: $715,883

Sherry V Smith / Shutterstock.com

30. Virginia

Annual cost of living: $48,435

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $29,016

How much you need in savings to retire: $725,399

KingWu / Getty Images

31. Idaho

Annual cost of living: $48,578

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $29,159

How much you need in savings to retire: $728,967

benedek / Getty Images

32. Pennsylvania

Annual cost of living: $48,768

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $29,349

How much you need in savings to retire: $733,725

Terry Kelly / Shutterstock.com

33. Arizona

Annual cost of living: $49,102

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $29,682

How much you need in savings to retire: $742,051

pascaluehli / Getty Images/iStockphoto

34. Colorado

Annual cost of living: $50,101

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $30,681

How much you need in savings to retire: $767,030

tobiasjo / Getty Images

35. Nevada

Annual cost of living: $50,576

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $31,157

How much you need in savings to retire: $778,925

Robert Kirk / Getty Images

36. Delaware

Annual cost of living: $51,338

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $31,918

How much you need in savings to retire: $797,957

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

37. New Hampshire

Annual cost of living: $52,289

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $32,870

How much you need in savings to retire: $821,746

AnSyvanych / Getty Images

38. Washington

Annual cost of living: $53,098

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $33,679

How much you need in savings to retire: $841,967

Paulaandreaonline / Getty Images/iStockphoto

39. Maine

Annual cost of living: $54,716

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $35,296

How much you need in savings to retire: $882,409

littleny / Getty Images

40. New Jersey

Annual cost of living: $54,811

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $35,392

How much you need in savings to retire: $884,788

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

41. Vermont

Annual cost of living: $55,667

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $36,248

How much you need in savings to retire: $906,199

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

42. Rhode Island

Annual cost of living: $55,763

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $36,343

How much you need in savings to retire: $908,578

benedek / Getty Images

43. Connecticut

Annual cost of living: $57,856.06

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $38,436.58

How much you need in savings to retire: $960,915

Rafael Vilches Rey / Getty Images

44. Maryland

Annual cost of living: $58,997.96

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $39,578.48

How much you need in savings to retire: $989,462

emperorcosar / Shutterstock.com

45. Alaska

Annual cost of living: $60,473

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $41,053

How much you need in savings to retire: $1,026,336

4nadia / Getty Images

46. Oregon

Annual cost of living: $61,900.28

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $42,480.80

How much you need in savings to retire: $1,062,020

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images

47. Massachusetts

Annual cost of living: $64,232

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $44,812

How much you need in savings to retire: $1,120,304

anouchka / Getty Images

48. California

Annual cost of living: $67,657

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $48,238

How much you need in savings to retire: $1,205,946

Shutterstock.com

49. New York

Annual cost of living: $70,512

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $51,093

How much you need in savings to retire: $1,277,315

jimfeng / Getty Images

50. Hawaii

Annual cost of living: $91,970.21

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $72,550.73

How much you need in savings to retire: $1,813,768

Jordan Rosenfeld, Jami Farkas and Alexandria Bova contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: In order to find out exactly how much you need to retire in your state, GOBankingRates found the annual cost of expenditures for a retired person in each state by multiplying the 65 year and older expenditures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2020 Consumer Expenditure Survey by the cost of living index for each state from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center's 2021 cost of living series. To find how much money a retired person would need to save, we divided each state's annual expenditures, minus the annual Social Security income as sourced from the Social Security Administration's Monthly Statistical Snapshot, March 2022, by .04, assuming drawing down savings by 4 percent each year to pay for living expenses. All data was collected and is up to date as of May 9, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s Exactly How Much Savings You Need To Retire in Your State