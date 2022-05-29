Here’s Exactly How Much Savings You Need To Retire In Your State

eyecrave / Getty Images

The average American's lack of savings paints a fairly discouraging picture of retirement. A GOBankingRates survey found that 40% of Americans have less than $300 in savings - putting a crimp in retirement savings. Many Americans see themselves working past age 65 out of financial necessity, according to the Pew Charitable Trusts, with some people planning to never retire at all. The pandemic may also have thrown some people's futures into question, for those who had to draw from retirement savings during job loss or furlough.

But the amount of money you need to retire depends on where you live, due to state-by-state differences in the cost of living. In some areas of the country, a nest egg of $550,000 may be sizable enough for retirement. In other regions, you have to build up your savings even more to reach at least $1 million in retirement funds.

To find out exactly how much you need saved to retire, GOBankingRates calculated annual expenditures for a retired person in every state after deducting Social Security income, based on data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. The study assumed that you would draw down your savings by 4% every year to cover your living expenses, and states were ranked from the smallest nest egg needed to the biggest.

GOBankingRates found that residents of many Southeastern and Southwestern states won't have to put away nearly as much money for retirement, with states such Mississippi and Oklahoma requiring less than $600,000 in savings to retire. However, the residents of the Northeastern states aren't so lucky -- they claimed five spots among the bottom 10 states for the cost of retirement. To ensure smooth sailing in your golden years, make sure you're using the right tools to save for retirement.

1. Mississippi

Annual cost of living: $39,633.31

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $20,268.07

How much you need in savings to retire: $506,702

2. Kansas

Annual cost of living: $41,155.84

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $21,790.60

How much you need in savings to retire: $544,765

3 (tie). Alabama

Annual cost of living: $41,821.94

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $22,456.70

How much you need in savings to retire: $561,418

3 (tie). Oklahoma

Annual cost of living: $41,821.94

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $22,456.70

How much you need in savings to retire: $561,418

5. Georgia

Annual cost of living: $42,250.15

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $22,884.91

How much you need in savings to retire: $572,123

6. Tennessee

Annual cost of living: $42,345.31

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $22,980.07

How much you need in savings to retire: $574,502

7. Missouri

Annual cost of living: $42,725.94

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $23,360.70

How much you need in savings to retire: $584,018

8. Iowa

Annual cost of living: $42,773.52

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $23,408.28

How much you need in savings to retire: $585,207

9. West Virginia

Annual cost of living: $43,059.00

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $23,693.76

How much you need in savings to retire: $592,344

10. Indiana

Annual cost of living: $43,106.57

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $23,741.33

How much you need in savings to retire: $593,533

11. Arkansas

Annual cost of living: $43,249.31

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $23,884.07

How much you need in savings to retire: $597,102

12. New Mexico

Annual cost of living: $43,296.89

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $23,931.65

How much you need in savings to retire: $598,291

13 (tie). Michigan

Annual cost of living: $43,439.63

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $24,074.39

How much you need in savings to retire: $601,860

13 (tie). Ohio

Annual cost of living: $43,439.63

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $24,074.39

How much you need in savings to retire: $601,860

15. Texas

Annual cost of living: $43,820.26

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $24,455.02

How much you need in savings to retire: $611,375

16. Louisiana

Annual cost of living: $44,248.47

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $24,883.23

How much you need in savings to retire: $622,081

17. Kentucky

Annual cost of living: $44,296.05

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $24,930.81

How much you need in savings to retire: $623,270

18. South Carolina

Annual cost of living: $44,533.94

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $25,168.70

How much you need in savings to retire: $629,218

19. Nebraska

Annual cost of living: $44,581.52

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $25,216.28

How much you need in savings to retire: $630,407

20 (tie). Illinois

Annual cost of living: $44,867

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $25,501.76

How much you need in savings to retire: $637,544

20 (tie). Wyoming

Annual cost of living: $44,867

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $25,501.76

How much you need in savings to retire: $637,544

22. North Carolina

Annual cost of living: $45,533.10

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $26,167.86

How much you need in savings to retire: $654,197

23. Wisconsin

Annual cost of living: $45,866.16

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $26,500.92

How much you need in savings to retire: $662,523

24. North Dakota

Annual cost of living: $46,722.58

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $27,357.34

How much you need in savings to retire: $683,933

25. Utah

Annual cost of living: $47,103.21

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $27,737.97

How much you need in savings to retire: $693,449

26. Minnesota

Annual cost of living: $47,579

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $28,213.76

How much you need in savings to retire: $705,344

27. Florida

Annual cost of living: $47,721.74

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $28,356.50

How much you need in savings to retire: $708,912

28. Montana

Annual cost of living: $47,912.05

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $28,546.81

How much you need in savings to retire: $713,670

29. South Dakota

Annual cost of living: $48,054.79

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $28,689.55

How much you need in savings to retire: $717,239

30. Virginia

Annual cost of living: $48,435.42

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $29,070.18

How much you need in savings to retire: $726,755

31. Idaho

Annual cost of living: $48,578.16

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $29,212.92

How much you need in savings to retire: $730,323

32. Pennsylvania

Annual cost of living: $48,768.48

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $29,403.24

How much you need in savings to retire: $735,081

33. Arizona

Annual cost of living: $49,101.53

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $29,736.29

How much you need in savings to retire: $743,407

34. Colorado

Annual cost of living: $50,100.69

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $30,735.45

How much you need in savings to retire: $768,386

35. Nevada

Annual cost of living: $50,576.48

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $31,211.24

How much you need in savings to retire: $780,281

36. Delaware

Annual cost of living: $51,337.74

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $31,972.50

How much you need in savings to retire: $799,313

37. New Hampshire

Annual cost of living: $52,289.32

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $32,924.08

How much you need in savings to retire: $823,102

38. Washington

Annual cost of living: $53,098.16

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $33,732.92

How much you need in savings to retire: $843,323

39. Maine

Annual cost of living: $54,715.85

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $35,350.61

How much you need in savings to retire: $883,765

40. New Jersey

Annual cost of living: $54,811.01

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $35,445.77

How much you need in savings to retire: $886,144

41. Vermont

Annual cost of living: $55,667.43

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $36,302.19

How much you need in savings to retire: $907,555

42. Rhode Island

Annual cost of living: $55,762.59

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $36,397.35

How much you need in savings to retire: $909,934

43. Connecticut

Annual cost of living: $57,856.06

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $38,490.82

How much you need in savings to retire: $962,271

44. Maryland

Annual cost of living: $58,997.96

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $39,632.72

How much you need in savings to retire: $990,818

45. Alaska

Annual cost of living: $60,472.91

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $41,107.67

How much you need in savings to retire: $1,027,692

46. Oregon

Annual cost of living: $61,900.28

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $42,535.04

How much you need in savings to retire: $1,063,376

47. Massachusetts

Annual cost of living: $64,231.65

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $44,866.41

How much you need in savings to retire: $1,121,660

48. California

Annual cost of living: $67,657.34

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $48,292.10

How much you need in savings to retire: $1,207,302

49. New York

Annual cost of living: $70,512.08

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $51,146.84

How much you need in savings to retire: $1,278,671

50. Hawaii

Annual cost of living: $91,970.21

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $72,604.97

How much you need in savings to retire: $1,815,124

Jami Farkas and Alexandria Bova contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: to find out exactly how much you need to retire in your state, GOBankingRates found the annual cost of expenditures for a retired person in each state by multiplying the 65 year and older expenditures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2020 Consumer Expenditure Survey by the cost of living index for each state from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center's 2021 cost-of-living series. To find how much money a retired person would need to save, we divided each state's annual expenditures, minus the annual Social Security income as sourced from the Social Security Administration's Monthly Statistical Snapshot, January 2022, by .04, assuming drawing down savings by 4% each year to pay for living expenses. All data was collected and is up to date as of March 2, 2022.

