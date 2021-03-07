Here’s Exactly How Much Savings You Need To Retire In Your State

RyanJLane / Getty Images

The average American’s lack of savings paints a fairly discouraging picture of retirement. A 2019 GOBankingRates survey found that 64% are expected to retire with less than $10,000 in savings. Many Americans see themselves working past age 65 out of financial necessity, according to the Pew Charitable Trusts, with some people planning to never retire at all.

But the amount of money you need to retire depends on where you live, due to state-by-state differences in the cost of living. In some areas of the country, a nest egg of $700,000 may be sizable enough for retirement. In other regions, you have to build up your savings even more to reach at least $1 million in retirement funds.

To find out exactly how much you need saved to retire, GOBankingRates calculated annual expenditures for a retired person in every state after deducting Social Security income, based on data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. The study assumed that you would draw down your savings by 4% every year to cover your living expenses, and states were ranked from the smallest nest egg needed to the biggest.

GOBankingRates found that residents of many Southeastern and Southwestern states won’t have to put away nearly as much money for retirement, with states like Mississippi and Oklahoma requiring less than $700,000 in savings to retire. However, the Northeastern states aren’t so lucky — they claimed seven spots among the bottom 10 states. To ensure smooth sailing in your golden years, make sure you’re using the right tools to save for retirement.

Last updated: Jan. 14, 2021

Biloxi, Mississippi, USA - April 6, 2012: Nighttime view of the Biloxi strip including the Hard Rock and Beau Rivage casinos.

1. Mississippi

Annual cost of living: $42,976.70

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $26,670.86

How much you need in savings to retire: $666,772

Oklahoma City, OK, USA –.

2. Oklahoma

Annual cost of living: $43,790.46

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $27,484.62

How much you need in savings to retire: $687,116

Little Rock, Arkansas, USA - December 18th 2010: River Rail Trolley in the River Market District transports locals and tourists between Little Rock and North Little Rock.

3. Arkansas

Annual cost of living: $44,197.34

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $27,891.50

How much you need in savings to retire: $697,288

Wichita, Kansas, USA - Augusst 31, 2018: The confluence of the Arkansas and Little Arkansas River at the Keeper of the Plains near downtown Wichita at dawn.

4. Kansas

Annual cost of living: $44,451.64

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $28,145.80

How much you need in savings to retire: $703,645

People enjoy a pleasant evening in the Broadway pub district, downtown Nashville, Tennessee, USA at twilight.

5. Tennessee

Annual cost of living: $44,604.22

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $28,298.38

How much you need in savings to retire: $707,460

Hot Air Balloon Festival in Albuquerque.

6. New Mexico

Annual cost of living: $45,112.82

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $28,806.98

How much you need in savings to retire: $720,175

Huntsville, Alabama, USA park and downtown cityscape at twilight.

7. Alabama

Annual cost of living: $45,265.40

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $28,959.56

How much you need in savings to retire: $723,989

Sept.

8. Missouri

Annual cost of living: $45,316.26

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $29,010.42

How much you need in savings to retire: $725,261

Ann Arbor, United States - October 18, 2015: Pedestrians crossing State Street in Downtown Ann Arbor, Michigan with State Theater on the right.

9. Michigan

Annual cost of living: $45,621.42

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $29,315.58

How much you need in savings to retire: $732,890

Helen, Georgia, USA - May 7, 2013: The square in the Appalachian town of Helen.

10. Georgia

Annual cost of living: $45,824.86

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $29,519.02

How much you need in savings to retire: $737,976

Indiana

11. Indiana

Annual cost of living: $46,130.02

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $29,824.18

How much you need in savings to retire: $745,605

Harper's Ferry, West Virginia, USA - October 7, 2018 - View of High Street and Lower Town.

12. West Virginia

Annual cost of living: $46,486.04

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $30,180.20

How much you need in savings to retire: $754,505

Frozen pond in a park in downtown Omaha.

13. Nebraska

Annual cost of living: $46,638.62

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $30,332.78

How much you need in savings to retire: $758,320

May 1, 2015 Dallas, TX USA: People are relaxing and picnicking in free music in the park event in Klyde Warren Park, uptown Dallas, TX.

14. Texas

Annual cost of living: $46,791.20

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $30,485.36

How much you need in savings to retire: $762,134

DES MOINES, IOWA - JULY 11, 2018: Des Moines, Iowa Skyline from the Pappajohn Sculpture Park.

15. Iowa

Annual cost of living: $46,994.64

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $30,688.80

How much you need in savings to retire: $767,220

The Roebling Bridge in Cincinnati in the summer

16. Ohio

Annual cost of living: $47,198.08

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $30,892.24

How much you need in savings to retire: $772,306

10966, Cities, Horizontal, Louisiana, States, new orleans

17. Louisiana

Annual cost of living: $47,248.94

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $30,943.10

How much you need in savings to retire: $773,578

LOUISVILLE KENTUCKY, USA - MAY 15, 2016.

18. Kentucky

Annual cost of living: $47,299.80

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $30,993.96

How much you need in savings to retire: $774,849

City of Idaho Falls in Idaho State showing famous landmark church in autumn, USA.

19. Idaho

Annual cost of living: $48,215.28

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $31,909.44

How much you need in savings to retire: $797,736

The Hay Street United Methodist Church was built in 1908.

20. North Carolina

Annual cost of living: $48,215.28

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $31,909.44

How much you need in savings to retire: $797,736

Charleston, South Carolina USA - October 12, 2015Horse Drawn Carriage Ride by French Huguenot Church.

21. South Carolina

Annual cost of living: $48,367.86

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $32,062.02

How much you need in savings to retire: $801,551

People visiting Chicago at dusk.

22. Illinois

Annual cost of living: $48,469.58

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $32,163.74

How much you need in savings to retire: $804,094

Downtown skyline with Buildings in Milwaukee at twilight, in Wisconsin USA.

23. Wisconsin

Annual cost of living: $48,774.74

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $32,468.90

How much you need in savings to retire: $811,723

Diminishing perspective on a high-angle view of towers and streets in the centre of Utah's State Capital, Salt Lake City.

24. Utah

Annual cost of living: $48,927.32

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $32,621.48

How much you need in savings to retire: $815,537

The Entrance of the Mount Rushmore National Monument on a sunny summer day with tourists and taking photographs of the view, Black Hills National Forest, South Dakota, USA.

25. South Dakota

Annual cost of living: $49,079.90

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $32,774.06

How much you need in savings to retire: $819,352

Fargo, North Dakota, USA - June 12, 2017: Daytime view of the Fargo Theatre along Broadway N in the Downtown Historic District.

26. North Dakota

Annual cost of living: $49,130.76

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $32,824.92

How much you need in savings to retire: $820,623

Miami, USA - November 26, 2011: People on Lincoln Road, Miami most famous pedestrian shopping street at November 26, 2011.

27. Florida

Annual cost of living: $50,046.24

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $33,740.40

How much you need in savings to retire: $843,510

Winslow Arizona, USA 5/16/2016.

28. Arizona

Annual cost of living: $50,809.14

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $34,503.30

How much you need in savings to retire: $862,583

A picture of bridges leading into the St.

29. Minnesota

Annual cost of living: $51,165.16

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $34,859.32

How much you need in savings to retire: $871,483

Pedestrians relax on John F.

30. Pennsylvania

Annual cost of living: $51,266.88

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $34,961.04

How much you need in savings to retire: $874,026

Virginia Beach ocean

31. Virginia

Annual cost of living: $51,724.62

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $35,418.78

How much you need in savings to retire: $885,470

Jackson Hole, WY, USA - May 13, 2008: Ski slopes in Jackson Hole with panorama of vintage houses.

32. Wyoming

Annual cost of living: $51,877.20

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $35,571.36

How much you need in savings to retire: $889,284

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA - January 12, 2016: Tourists enjoying the nightlife on the famous Fremont Street promenade Las Vegas, Navada.

33. Nevada

Annual cost of living: $52,284.08

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $35,978.24

How much you need in savings to retire: $899,456

Larimer street is a tourism highlight and worth a visit during the night time.

34. Colorado

Annual cost of living: $52,640.10

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $36,334.26

How much you need in savings to retire: $908,357

Lake Winnipesaukee is the largest lake in the U.

35. New Hampshire

Annual cost of living: $54,572.78

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $38,266.94

How much you need in savings to retire: $956,674

Bethany Beach, Delaware, USA - July 15, 2011: Evening concerts are held on Friday and Saturday nights during the summer at the bandstand on the boardwalk in Bethany Beach, Delaware, USA.

36. Delaware

Annual cost of living: $54,725.36

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $38,419.52

How much you need in savings to retire: $960,488

Guests take a horseback ride, Parade Rest Ranch, Grayling Creek, West Yellowstone, Montana, USA.

37. Montana

Annual cost of living: $54,827.08

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $38,521.24

How much you need in savings to retire: $963,031

Seattle, Washington, USA - July 6, 2018: Pike Place Market or Public Market Center in summer season, Seattle, Washington, USA.

38. Washington

Annual cost of living: $56,454.60

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $40,148.76

How much you need in savings to retire: $1,003,719

11709, Horizontal, States, Vermont

39. Vermont

Annual cost of living: $58,743.30

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $42,437.46

How much you need in savings to retire: $1,060,937

Bar Harbor Maine town square.

40. Maine

Annual cost of living: $59,658.78

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $43,352.94

How much you need in savings to retire: $1,083,824

Pawtuxet Village is a section of the New England cities of Warwick and Cranston, Rhode Island.

41. Rhode Island

Annual cost of living: $60,269.10

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $43,963.26

How much you need in savings to retire: $1,099,082

Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA - September 22, 2013: People walking the Atlantic City Boardwalk in NJ on September 22, 2013.

42. New Jersey

Annual cost of living: $63,269.84

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $46,964.00

How much you need in savings to retire: $1,174,100

Cars wait at a stop light next to Center Church in downtown Hartford Connecticut on a sunny day.

43. Connecticut

Annual cost of living: $63,676.72

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $47,370.88

How much you need in savings to retire: $1,184,272

10978, Cities, Horizontal, States, United States, alaska, america

44. Alaska

Annual cost of living: $64,846.50

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $48,540.66

How much you need in savings to retire: $1,213,517

Little Italy district in Baltimore, Maryland, USA: May 5, 2018: Main street in Little Italy of Baltimore City.

45. Maryland

Annual cost of living: $65,863.70

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $49,557.86

How much you need in savings to retire: $1,238,947

Boston, Massachusetts, USA - October 14, 2016: Pedestrians cross at the Old State House in Boston.

46. Massachusetts

Annual cost of living: $66,270.58

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $49,964.74

How much you need in savings to retire: $1,249,119

people in New York walking home from work

47. New York

Annual cost of living: $68,661.00

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $52,355.16

How much you need in savings to retire: $1,308,879

Bandon Beach-Oregon State, June 02 2017 : A group of photographers taking photos of the rock formations and sun setting on Bandon Beach, USA.

48. Oregon

Annual cost of living: $69,678.20

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $53,372.36

How much you need in savings to retire: $1,334,309

Santa Monica, USA - December 25, 2015: People eating outdoors in Santa Monica downtown in a cafe decorated for Christmas holidays.

49. California

Annual cost of living: $71,102.28

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $54,796.44

How much you need in savings to retire: $1,369,911

Maui, Hawaii, USA - March 15, 2012: People paddle outrigger canoes off the beach at sunrise.

50. Hawaii

Annual cost of living: $102,381.18

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $86,075.34

How much you need in savings to retire: $2,151,884

Methodology: To determine exactly how much you need to retire in your state, GOBankingRates found the annual cost of expenditures for a retired person in each state by multiplying the 65-and-older expenditures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2018 Consumer Expenditure Survey by the cost-of-living index for each state from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center’s cost-of-living series for the third quarter of 2019. GOBankingRates divided each state’s annual expenditures — minus the annual Social Security income, as sourced from the Social Security Administration’s Monthly Statistical Snapshot of November 2019 — by 0.04, assuming that a retired person would draw down their savings by 4% each year to pay for living expenses. All data used to conduct this study was compiled and verified on Dec. 13, 2019.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s Exactly How Much Savings You Need To Retire In Your State