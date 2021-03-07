Here’s Exactly How Much Savings You Need To Retire In Your State
The average American’s lack of savings paints a fairly discouraging picture of retirement. A 2019 GOBankingRates survey found that 64% are expected to retire with less than $10,000 in savings. Many Americans see themselves working past age 65 out of financial necessity, according to the Pew Charitable Trusts, with some people planning to never retire at all.
But the amount of money you need to retire depends on where you live, due to state-by-state differences in the cost of living. In some areas of the country, a nest egg of $700,000 may be sizable enough for retirement. In other regions, you have to build up your savings even more to reach at least $1 million in retirement funds.
To find out exactly how much you need saved to retire, GOBankingRates calculated annual expenditures for a retired person in every state after deducting Social Security income, based on data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. The study assumed that you would draw down your savings by 4% every year to cover your living expenses, and states were ranked from the smallest nest egg needed to the biggest.
GOBankingRates found that residents of many Southeastern and Southwestern states won’t have to put away nearly as much money for retirement, with states like Mississippi and Oklahoma requiring less than $700,000 in savings to retire. However, the Northeastern states aren’t so lucky — they claimed seven spots among the bottom 10 states. To ensure smooth sailing in your golden years, make sure you’re using the right tools to save for retirement.
Last updated: Jan. 14, 2021
1. Mississippi
Annual cost of living: $42,976.70
Cost of living after using Social Security income: $26,670.86
How much you need in savings to retire: $666,772
2. Oklahoma
Annual cost of living: $43,790.46
Cost of living after using Social Security income: $27,484.62
How much you need in savings to retire: $687,116
3. Arkansas
Annual cost of living: $44,197.34
Cost of living after using Social Security income: $27,891.50
How much you need in savings to retire: $697,288
4. Kansas
Annual cost of living: $44,451.64
Cost of living after using Social Security income: $28,145.80
How much you need in savings to retire: $703,645
5. Tennessee
Annual cost of living: $44,604.22
Cost of living after using Social Security income: $28,298.38
How much you need in savings to retire: $707,460
6. New Mexico
Annual cost of living: $45,112.82
Cost of living after using Social Security income: $28,806.98
How much you need in savings to retire: $720,175
7. Alabama
Annual cost of living: $45,265.40
Cost of living after using Social Security income: $28,959.56
How much you need in savings to retire: $723,989
8. Missouri
Annual cost of living: $45,316.26
Cost of living after using Social Security income: $29,010.42
How much you need in savings to retire: $725,261
9. Michigan
Annual cost of living: $45,621.42
Cost of living after using Social Security income: $29,315.58
How much you need in savings to retire: $732,890
10. Georgia
Annual cost of living: $45,824.86
Cost of living after using Social Security income: $29,519.02
How much you need in savings to retire: $737,976
11. Indiana
Annual cost of living: $46,130.02
Cost of living after using Social Security income: $29,824.18
How much you need in savings to retire: $745,605
12. West Virginia
Annual cost of living: $46,486.04
Cost of living after using Social Security income: $30,180.20
How much you need in savings to retire: $754,505
13. Nebraska
Annual cost of living: $46,638.62
Cost of living after using Social Security income: $30,332.78
How much you need in savings to retire: $758,320
14. Texas
Annual cost of living: $46,791.20
Cost of living after using Social Security income: $30,485.36
How much you need in savings to retire: $762,134
15. Iowa
Annual cost of living: $46,994.64
Cost of living after using Social Security income: $30,688.80
How much you need in savings to retire: $767,220
16. Ohio
Annual cost of living: $47,198.08
Cost of living after using Social Security income: $30,892.24
How much you need in savings to retire: $772,306
17. Louisiana
Annual cost of living: $47,248.94
Cost of living after using Social Security income: $30,943.10
How much you need in savings to retire: $773,578
18. Kentucky
Annual cost of living: $47,299.80
Cost of living after using Social Security income: $30,993.96
How much you need in savings to retire: $774,849
19. Idaho
Annual cost of living: $48,215.28
Cost of living after using Social Security income: $31,909.44
How much you need in savings to retire: $797,736
20. North Carolina
Annual cost of living: $48,215.28
Cost of living after using Social Security income: $31,909.44
How much you need in savings to retire: $797,736
21. South Carolina
Annual cost of living: $48,367.86
Cost of living after using Social Security income: $32,062.02
How much you need in savings to retire: $801,551
22. Illinois
Annual cost of living: $48,469.58
Cost of living after using Social Security income: $32,163.74
How much you need in savings to retire: $804,094
23. Wisconsin
Annual cost of living: $48,774.74
Cost of living after using Social Security income: $32,468.90
How much you need in savings to retire: $811,723
24. Utah
Annual cost of living: $48,927.32
Cost of living after using Social Security income: $32,621.48
How much you need in savings to retire: $815,537
25. South Dakota
Annual cost of living: $49,079.90
Cost of living after using Social Security income: $32,774.06
How much you need in savings to retire: $819,352
26. North Dakota
Annual cost of living: $49,130.76
Cost of living after using Social Security income: $32,824.92
How much you need in savings to retire: $820,623
27. Florida
Annual cost of living: $50,046.24
Cost of living after using Social Security income: $33,740.40
How much you need in savings to retire: $843,510
28. Arizona
Annual cost of living: $50,809.14
Cost of living after using Social Security income: $34,503.30
How much you need in savings to retire: $862,583
29. Minnesota
Annual cost of living: $51,165.16
Cost of living after using Social Security income: $34,859.32
How much you need in savings to retire: $871,483
30. Pennsylvania
Annual cost of living: $51,266.88
Cost of living after using Social Security income: $34,961.04
How much you need in savings to retire: $874,026
31. Virginia
Annual cost of living: $51,724.62
Cost of living after using Social Security income: $35,418.78
How much you need in savings to retire: $885,470
32. Wyoming
Annual cost of living: $51,877.20
Cost of living after using Social Security income: $35,571.36
How much you need in savings to retire: $889,284
33. Nevada
Annual cost of living: $52,284.08
Cost of living after using Social Security income: $35,978.24
How much you need in savings to retire: $899,456
34. Colorado
Annual cost of living: $52,640.10
Cost of living after using Social Security income: $36,334.26
How much you need in savings to retire: $908,357
35. New Hampshire
Annual cost of living: $54,572.78
Cost of living after using Social Security income: $38,266.94
How much you need in savings to retire: $956,674
36. Delaware
Annual cost of living: $54,725.36
Cost of living after using Social Security income: $38,419.52
How much you need in savings to retire: $960,488
37. Montana
Annual cost of living: $54,827.08
Cost of living after using Social Security income: $38,521.24
How much you need in savings to retire: $963,031
38. Washington
Annual cost of living: $56,454.60
Cost of living after using Social Security income: $40,148.76
How much you need in savings to retire: $1,003,719
39. Vermont
Annual cost of living: $58,743.30
Cost of living after using Social Security income: $42,437.46
How much you need in savings to retire: $1,060,937
40. Maine
Annual cost of living: $59,658.78
Cost of living after using Social Security income: $43,352.94
How much you need in savings to retire: $1,083,824
41. Rhode Island
Annual cost of living: $60,269.10
Cost of living after using Social Security income: $43,963.26
How much you need in savings to retire: $1,099,082
42. New Jersey
Annual cost of living: $63,269.84
Cost of living after using Social Security income: $46,964.00
How much you need in savings to retire: $1,174,100
43. Connecticut
Annual cost of living: $63,676.72
Cost of living after using Social Security income: $47,370.88
How much you need in savings to retire: $1,184,272
44. Alaska
Annual cost of living: $64,846.50
Cost of living after using Social Security income: $48,540.66
How much you need in savings to retire: $1,213,517
45. Maryland
Annual cost of living: $65,863.70
Cost of living after using Social Security income: $49,557.86
How much you need in savings to retire: $1,238,947
46. Massachusetts
Annual cost of living: $66,270.58
Cost of living after using Social Security income: $49,964.74
How much you need in savings to retire: $1,249,119
47. New York
Annual cost of living: $68,661.00
Cost of living after using Social Security income: $52,355.16
How much you need in savings to retire: $1,308,879
48. Oregon
Annual cost of living: $69,678.20
Cost of living after using Social Security income: $53,372.36
How much you need in savings to retire: $1,334,309
49. California
Annual cost of living: $71,102.28
Cost of living after using Social Security income: $54,796.44
How much you need in savings to retire: $1,369,911
50. Hawaii
Annual cost of living: $102,381.18
Cost of living after using Social Security income: $86,075.34
How much you need in savings to retire: $2,151,884
Methodology: To determine exactly how much you need to retire in your state, GOBankingRates found the annual cost of expenditures for a retired person in each state by multiplying the 65-and-older expenditures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2018 Consumer Expenditure Survey by the cost-of-living index for each state from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center’s cost-of-living series for the third quarter of 2019. GOBankingRates divided each state’s annual expenditures — minus the annual Social Security income, as sourced from the Social Security Administration’s Monthly Statistical Snapshot of November 2019 — by 0.04, assuming that a retired person would draw down their savings by 4% each year to pay for living expenses. All data used to conduct this study was compiled and verified on Dec. 13, 2019.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s Exactly How Much Savings You Need To Retire In Your State