Here’s Exactly When You Should Sanitize Your Laundry—Plus, How to Do It

The Telegraph

The pandemic led to an almost 20 per cent reduction in cancer patients receiving chemotherapy during the height of the first wave, official data shows. New figures released by Public Health England reveal 11,000 fewer people with cancer in England started chemotherapy for the first time between April and July 2020, compared with the same time period in 2019. The overall number of people with cancer having chemotherapy in May dropped 19 per cent compared to the previous year, in April it had dropped by 16 per cent. Treatment given orally, rather than as a drip or injection, also increased during this period from 25 to 30 per cent, highlighting the disruption caused by the pandemic as it changed the way some people received their treatment. A reduction in treatment was most prominent in older groups. Among 70 to 79-year-olds cancer treatment fell by nearly a quarter (24 per cent) in April 2020 compared to the previous year. For over-80s treatment dropped by 27 per cent over the same period. Sara Bainbridge, Head of Policy at Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “Today’s data is further evidence of the devastating impact Covid-19 has had on cancer care, with many people facing agonising disruption to diagnosis and treatment, fearing this could impact their prognosis. “NHS staff work tirelessly and it’s crucial the Government recognises the challenges that lie ahead for cancer care and provides the vital support the NHS needs.”