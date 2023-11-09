Exactly a year since tragic shooting at Ingraham High School left community reeling

At Seattle’s Ingraham High School, Wednesday was a day of reading, writing, and remembering the tragedy that unfolded there one year ago to the day.

On Nov. 8, 2022, 17-year-old Ebenezer Haile was shot and killed in a hallway after a fight in the bathroom.

The teen accused of pulling the trigger is charged with first degree murder, and a hearing to decide if he’ll be tried as an adult is set for early January.

Another teen accused of rendering criminal assistance pleaded guilty in September.

Seattle Public Schools initiated a top to bottom review of safety and security at Ingraham and all other campuses after the shooting.

In September, KIRO 7′s Linzi Sheldon investigated where that stands. At the time, the district’s chief operations officer told us they had been reviewing training on preventive measures and emergency responses.

SPS also set up a Safe Schools Hotline that is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Students, families, and community members can now also submit anonymous safety tips on the district’s smart phone app. You can find that by searching “Seattle Public Schools” in your app store.











