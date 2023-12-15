Exam delayed for Hillsdale man accused of rape, kidnapping

HILLSDALE — A preliminary examination hearing in the 2B District Court for a Hillsdale man accused of holding his ex-girlfriend against her will and raping her has been delayed to Jan. 3.

Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jamie Wisniewski said Keith Stickley, the attorney representing Justin Lee Rimmer, 44, requested the adjournment to allow additional time for investigation.

Rimmer was arrested Oct. 29 by the Hillsdale City Police Department on multiple charges including attempted murder, rape and kidnapping.

The Hillsdale City Police Department had been looking for him since Oct. 15 on a felony warrant charging him with assault with intent to murder and domestic violence — third offense.

Police came into contact with Rimmer during the twilight hours of Oct. 29 in the vicinity of the home of the victim in the Oct. 15 file and learned that he allegedly committed a slew of new crimes against her.

Those new crimes included two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct for both orally and vaginally raping the victim (whose name is being withheld due to the nature of the allegations), unlawful imprisonment, an additional count of domestic violence — third offense and interfering with an electronic communications device.

Hillsdale County District Judge Megan Stiverson arraigned Rimmer on Oct. 30 on both files to which he pleaded not guilty on all counts and he was ordered held without bond.

“There would be a significant risk to both the public and to the victim if the court granted bond in these matters,” Stiverson said Oct. 30.

Rimmer is facing up to life in prison if convicted as charged and has previously been convicted of assaultive crimes including three prior counts of domestic violence out of Calhoun County.

