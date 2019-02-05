An Examination Of Allcargo Logistics Limited (NSE:ALLCARGO)

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

I’ve been keeping an eye on Allcargo Logistics Limited (NSE:ALLCARGO) because I’m attracted to its fundamentals. Looking at the company as a whole, as a potential stock investment, I believe ALLCARGO has a lot to offer. Basically, it is a well-regarded dividend-paying company that has been able to sustain great financial health over the past. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in digger a bit deeper into my commentary, take a look at the report on Allcargo Logistics here.

Flawless balance sheet established dividend payer

ALLCARGO is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. ALLCARGO seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 0.69x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows.

NSEI:ALLCARGO Historical Debt February 5th 19 More

ALLCARGO’s reputation for being one of the best dividend payers in the market is supported by the fact that it has been steadily growing its dividend payments over the past ten years and currently is one of the top yielding companies on the markets, at 1.9%.

NSEI:ALLCARGO Historical Dividend Yield February 5th 19 More

