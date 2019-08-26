An Examination Of Aspocomp Group Oyj (HEL:ACG1V)

I've been keeping an eye on Aspocomp Group Oyj (HEL:ACG1V) because I'm attracted to its fundamentals. Looking at the company as a whole, as a potential stock investment, I believe ACG1V has a lot to offer. Basically, it is a financially-healthy company with an impressive track record of performance, trading at a great value. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in digging a bit deeper into my commentary, read the full report on Aspocomp Group Oyj here.

Outstanding track record with excellent balance sheet

ACG1V delivered a triple-digit bottom-line expansion over the past couple of years, with its most recent earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. This strong performance generated a robust double-digit return on equity of 27%, which is an notable feat for the company. ACG1V's ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. ACG1V's has produced operating cash levels of 1.08x total debt over the past year, which implies that ACG1V's management has put its borrowings into good use by generating enough cash to cover a sufficient portion of borrowings.

ACG1V's share price is trading at below its true value, meaning that the market sentiment for the stock is currently bearish. According to my intrinsic value of the stock, which is driven by analyst consensus forecast of ACG1V's earnings, investors now have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains. Compared to the rest of the electronic industry, ACG1V is also trading below its peers, relative to earnings generated. This bolsters the proposition that ACG1V's price is currently discounted.

Next Steps:

For Aspocomp Group Oyj, I've put together three important factors you should look at:

