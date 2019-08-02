An Examination Of Bharat Forge Limited (NSE:BHARATFORG)

Attractive stocks have exceptional fundamentals. In the case of Bharat Forge Limited (NSE:BHARATFORG), there's is a financially-sound , dividend-paying company with a strong history of performance. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. If you're interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on Bharat Forge here.

Excellent balance sheet with solid track record and pays a dividend

Over the past year, BHARATFORG has grown its earnings by 35%, with its most recent figure exceeding its annual average over the past five years. In addition to beating its historical values, BHARATFORG also outperformed its industry, which delivered a growth of 3.9%. This is an optimistic signal for the future. BHARATFORG's ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This implies that BHARATFORG manages its cash and cost levels well, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. BHARATFORG appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 0.23x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

NSEI:BHARATFORG Income Statement, August 2nd 2019 More

BHARATFORG is also a dividend company, with ample net income to cover its dividend payout, which has been consistently growing over the past decade, keeping income investors happy.

NSEI:BHARATFORG Historical Dividend Yield, August 2nd 2019 More

Next Steps:

For Bharat Forge, I've compiled three pertinent aspects you should further research:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for BHARATFORG’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for BHARATFORG’s outlook. Valuation: What is BHARATFORG worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether BHARATFORG is currently mispriced by the market. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of BHARATFORG? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.