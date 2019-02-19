An Examination Of CESC Limited (NSE:CESC)

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

As an investor, I look for investments which does not compromise one fundamental factor for another. By this I mean, I look at stocks holistically, from their financial health to their future outlook. In the case of CESC Limited (NSE:CESC), it is a highly-regarded dividend-paying company with a an impressive track record of performance, trading at a discount. Below, I’ve touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, take a look at the report on CESC here.

6 star dividend payer and undervalued

In the previous year, CESC has ramped up its bottom line by 55%, with its latest earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. In addition to beating its historical values, CESC also outperformed its industry, which delivered a growth of 10%. This is an optimistic signal for the future. CESC’s shares are now trading at a price below its true value based on its discounted cash flows, indicating a relatively pessimistic market sentiment. According to my intrinsic value of the stock, which is driven by analyst consensus forecast of CESC’s earnings, investors now have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains. Also, relative to the rest of its peers with similar levels of earnings, CESC’s share price is trading below the group’s average. This supports the theory that CESC is potentially underpriced.

NSEI:CESC Income Statement Export February 19th 19 More

CESC’s reputation for being one of the best dividend payers in the market is supported by the fact that it has been steadily growing its dividend payments over the past ten years and currently is one of the top yielding companies on the markets, at 2.7%.

NSEI:CESC Historical Dividend Yield February 19th 19 More

Next Steps:

For CESC, I’ve put together three relevant aspects you should further research:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for CESC’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for CESC’s outlook. Financial Health: Are CESC’s operations financially sustainable? Balance sheets can be hard to analyze, which is why we’ve done it for you. Check out our financial health checks here. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of CESC? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

