An Examination Of The Character Group plc (LON:CCT)

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I’ve chosen to put the spotlight on The Character Group plc (LON:CCT) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. CCT is a dependable dividend-paying company that has been able to sustain great financial health over the past. Below, I’ve touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in digger a bit deeper into my commentary, read the full report on Character Group here.

Excellent balance sheet established dividend payer

CCT’s strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. CCT’s has produced operating cash levels of 0.56x total debt over the past year, which implies that CCT’s management has put its borrowings into good use by generating enough cash to cover a sufficient portion of borrowings.

For those seeking income streams from their portfolio, CCT is a robust dividend payer as well. Over the past decade, the company has consistently increased its dividend payout, reaching a yield of 4.6%.

