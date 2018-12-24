An Examination Of China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (HKG:586)

I’ve been keeping an eye on China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (HKG:586) because I’m attracted to its fundamentals. Looking at the company as a whole, as a potential stock investment, I believe 586 has a lot to offer. Basically, it is a financially-sound company with a great history and a excellent growth outlook. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, take a look at the report on China Conch Venture Holdings here.

Flawless balance sheet with high growth potential

Bullish market analysts are forecasting fast-growing 586 to deliver an exceptional triple-digit sales growth rate over the next year. This is expected to flow down into an impressive return on equity of 23% over the next couple of years. Over the past year, 586 has grown its earnings by 73%, with its most recent figure exceeding its annual average over the past five years. Not only did 586 outperformed its past performance, its growth also exceeded the Machinery industry expansion, which generated a 18% earnings growth. This is what investors like to see!

SEHK:586 Future Profit December 24th 18 More

586 is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. 586 appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 0.23x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

SEHK:586 Historical Debt December 24th 18 More

Next Steps:

For China Conch Venture Holdings, I’ve put together three fundamental factors you should further research:

Valuation: What is 586 worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether 586 is currently mispriced by the market. Dividend Income vs Capital Gains: Does 586 return gains to shareholders through reinvesting in itself and growing earnings, or redistribute a decent portion of earnings as dividends? Our historical dividend yield visualization quickly tells you what your can expect from 586 as an investment. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of 586? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



