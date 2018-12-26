An Examination Of China Everbright Water Limited (SGX:U9E)

Attractive stocks have exceptional fundamentals. In the case of China Everbright Water Limited (SGX:U9E), there’s is a company with a an impressive history of performance, trading at a great value. Below, I’ve touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in digger a bit deeper into my commentary, take a look at the report on China Everbright Water here.

Solid track record and good value

U9E delivered a bottom-line expansion of 43% in the prior year, with its most recent earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. In addition to beating its historical values, U9E also outperformed its industry, which delivered a growth of 15%. This paints a buoyant picture for the company. U9E’s shares are now trading at a price below its true value based on its PE ratio of 6.93x, compared to the industry and wider stock market ratio, which means it is relatively cheaper than its peers.

SGX:U9E Income Statement Export December 26th 18 More

Next Steps:

For China Everbright Water, there are three fundamental aspects you should further research:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for U9E’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for U9E’s outlook. Financial Health: Are U9E’s operations financially sustainable? Balance sheets can be hard to analyze, which is why we’ve done it for you. Check out our financial health checks here. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of U9E? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

