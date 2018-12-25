An Examination Of China Resources Land Limited (HKG:1109)

I’ve been keeping an eye on China Resources Land Limited (HKG:1109) because I’m attracted to its fundamentals. Looking at the company as a whole, as a potential stock investment, I believe 1109 has a lot to offer. Basically, it has a a strong history of performance and a buoyant growth outlook not yet factored into the price. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my high-level commentary, take a look at the report on China Resources Land here.

Solid track record, good value and pays a dividend

1109’s outstanding revenue growth of 59% forecasted for the near future is certainly eye-catching for investors on the hunt for growth, supported by its outstanding capacity to churn out cash from operating activities, which is predicted to more than double over the next year. This indicates that revenue is driven by high-quality cash from 1109’s day-to-day business as opposed to one-off income. Over the past year, 1109 has grown its earnings by 60%, with its most recent figure exceeding its annual average over the past five years. Not only did 1109 outperformed its past performance, its growth also exceeded the Real Estate industry expansion, which generated a 49% earnings growth. This paints a buoyant picture for the company.

SEHK:1109 Future Profit December 25th 18 More

1109 is currently trading below its true value, which means the market is undervaluing the company’s expected cash flow going forward. According to my intrinsic value of the stock, which is driven by analyst consensus forecast of 1109’s earnings, investors now have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains. Also, relative to the rest of HK companies with similar levels of earnings, 1109’s share price is trading below the group’s average. This further reaffirms that 1109 is potentially undervalued.

SEHK:1109 PE PEG Gauge December 25th 18 More

Next Steps:

For China Resources Land, there are three relevant factors you should further examine:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Dividend Income vs Capital Gains: Does 1109 return gains to shareholders through reinvesting in itself and growing earnings, or redistribute a decent portion of earnings as dividends? Our historical dividend yield visualization quickly tells you what your can expect from 1109 as an investment. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of 1109? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



