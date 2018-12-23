An Examination Of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Attractive stocks have exceptional fundamentals. In the case of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS), there’s is a notable dividend payer with a buoyant growth outlook, not yet priced into the stock. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in digger a bit deeper into my commentary, read the full report on CVS Health here.

Established dividend payer and good value

Investors in search for stocks with room to flourish should look no further than CVS, with its expected earinngs growth of 32%, supported by its outstanding capacity to churn out cash from operating activities, which is predicted to more than double over the next year. This indicates that earnings is driven by top-line activity rather than purely unsustainable cost-reduction initiatives. CVS’s share price is trading at below its true value, meaning that the market sentiment for the stock is currently bearish. Investors have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains, if CVS’s projected earnings trajectory does follow analyst consensus growth, which determines my intrinsic value of the company. Also, relative to the rest of CVS’s peers, it is also trading at a value below those of similar sizes in asset terms. This supports the theory that CVS is potentially underpriced.

NYSE:CVS Future Profit December 23rd 18 More

CVS is also a dividend company, with ample net income to cover its dividend payout, which has been consistently growing over the past decade, keeping income investors happy.

NYSE:CVS Historical Dividend Yield December 23rd 18 More

Next Steps:

For CVS Health, there are three fundamental aspects you should look at:

Historical Performance: What has CVS’s returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of CVS? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



