An Examination Of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

I’ve been keeping an eye on Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) because I’m attracted to its fundamentals. Looking at the company as a whole, as a potential stock investment, I believe D has a lot to offer. Basically, it is a dependable dividend payer with a an impressive track record of delivering benchmark-beating performance. Below, I’ve touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, take a look at the report on Dominion Energy here.

6 star dividend payer with proven track record

Over the past year, D has grown its earnings by 45%, with its most recent figure exceeding its annual average over the past five years. Not only did D outperformed its past performance, its growth also exceeded the Integrated Utilities industry expansion, which generated a 22% earnings growth. This is what investors like to see!

NYSE:D Income Statement Export January 28th 19 More

D’s reputation for being one of the best dividend payers in the market is supported by the fact that it has been steadily growing its dividend payments over the past ten years and currently is one of the top yielding companies on the markets, at 5.3%.

NYSE:D Historical Dividend Yield January 28th 19 More

Next Steps:

For Dominion Energy, I’ve compiled three key factors you should further research:

