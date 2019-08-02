An Examination Of ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH)

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH) is a company with exceptional fundamental characteristics. Upon building up an investment case for a stock, we should look at various aspects. In the case of EAH, it is a financially-sound , dividend-paying company with a great history of performance. Below, I've touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. If you're interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on ECO Animal Health Group here.

Flawless balance sheet with proven track record and pays a dividend

EAH delivered a satisfying double-digit returns of 8.9% in the most recent year Not surprisingly, EAH outperformed its industry which returned 7.7%, giving us more conviction of the company's capacity to drive bottom-line growth going forward. EAH's strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This implies that EAH manages its cash and cost levels well, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. Investors should not worry about EAH’s debt levels because the company has none! This means it is running its business only on equity capital funding, which is typically normal for a small-cap company. Investors’ risk associated with debt is virtually non-existent and the company has plenty of headroom to grow debt in the future, should the need arise.

EAH is also a dividend company, with ample net income to cover its dividend payout, which has been consistently growing over the past decade, keeping income investors happy.

For ECO Animal Health Group, there are three key factors you should further research:

