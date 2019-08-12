An Examination Of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)

I've been keeping an eye on Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) because I'm attracted to its fundamentals. Looking at the company as a whole, as a potential stock investment, I believe EW has a lot to offer. Basically, it is a financially-robust company with a strong track record and a buoyant future outlook. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in digging a bit deeper into my commentary, read the full report on Edwards Lifesciences here.

Flawless balance sheet with solid track record

Over the past year, EW has grown its earnings by 10%, with its most recent figure exceeding its annual average over the past five years. This illustrates a strong track record, leading to a satisfying return on equity of 21%. which is an notable feat for the company.

EW's ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. EW appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 1.65x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

Next Steps:

For Edwards Lifesciences, I've compiled three fundamental factors you should look at:

